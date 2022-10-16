6 Postpartum Yoga Poses & Exercises That Are Gentle and Safe

Postpartum yoga helps new moms get back into shape and return to their normal activities.

The slow pace of the poses allows new moms to focus on their breathing, which allows healing to tighten muscles. Yoga is also known for helping people relax, which can be useful in dealing with the stress of postpartum depression.

Yoga can help you regain and maintain your pre-pregnancy strength. Gentle yoga can help stretch out stiff joints, especially in the hips.

The pelvic floor muscles go through a lot to support a growing baby. Yoga can be beneficial to mental health as well.

What is Postpartum Yoga?

Postpartum yoga is gentle and relaxing. The main purpose of postpartum yoga is to regain and maintain strength after pregnancy.

This yoga form can help women recover from pregnancy and childbirth, as well as all that comes with motherhood. It's a great way to get back into shape, learn tools for coping with the challenges of motherhood, and connect with other mothers.

Postpartum yoga helps you return to your pre-pregnancy strength while also restoring mobility to stiff joints and muscles. It also improves mental health by helping you find inner peace and restore balance in life.

Yoga Poses During Postpartum Recovery

Postnatal yoga can help support hormonal balance, uterine recovery, pelvic floor health, and bladder control. Postnatal yoga also encourages bonding through breathwork and appreciation for this beautiful time after giving birth to a new life.

This yoga practice is a great way to cope with the challenges of postpartum life. Let's have a look at six such poses:

1) Child's Pose

Child's pose is great pose for opening the hips and lower back. It can help ease back pain, particularly lower sacrum pain.

To do this pose, kneel with your big toes touching and knees spread apart. Sit on your heels; lean forward, and extend your arms in front of you onto the floor or yoga mat so that they're extended in front of you.

Extend them straight in front of you, in a T-position with your arms and thighs, or touch your forehead to the floor or mat.

2) Cat Cow Pose

The Cat Cow Pose is a gentle backbend involving forward flexion of the spine. It can also be practiced lying on the side. It helps strengthen the abdominals while stretching out the lower back muscles, which can give relief from lower back pain.

The cat cow pose also opens up the chest and shoulders. If you do this pose frequently, it can lengthen and strengthen your spine; additionally, it can help improve digestion by stimulating the organs in the abdomen.

3) Mountain Pose

The mountain pose is a posture that stretches the legs, hips, and ankles. It also activates the abdominal organs while you're standing with feet together.

To do this pose, take a deep breath in, and exhale as you raise your arms out at shoulder height with teh palms facing forward. Inhale as you stretch your arms overhead; exhale as you bring them back down to the starting position.

4) Goddess Pose

The Goddess pose is a gentle forward fold. It can be a great way to release tension and stress while gently stretching the legs. This pose also strengthens the lower back while lengthening the spine and gently stretching the inner thighs and groin.

5) Bridge Pose

The bridge pose is an excellent one for postpartum yoga. It boosts energy, helps with blood circulation and relieve mild depression and fatigue.

During this pose, blood is drawn away from the feet and redirected to the chest and arms. That can help prevent low blood sugar level, which is common in early postpartum days.

6) Boat Pose

The boat pose is an excellent way to strengthen the core and pelvic floor muscles, which are important for many aspects of pelvic health.

This pose can also help you get your pre-pregnancy body back, make the muscles of the front belly stronger, and help improve digestion. This pose stretches the back hips and thighs, as well as the sides. It relieves tension in the uterus, ovaries, and intestinal organs.

Takeaway

Yoga can be great for reducing stress and finding inner harmony, but it may not be the best option for postpartum weight loss. Hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy and breast feeding make it difficult to get back into shape after giving birth.

If you try to do too much too soon after childbirth, you might feel cramps or discomfort in your stomach.

To avoid that, ease back into physical activity slowly. If you didn't like yoga before pregnancy, it's unlikely you will like it afterwards either. Some women find relief from emotional stress through emotional release that comes from yoga. However, others might not experience this post birth because of the difficult emotions that tend to follow childbirth.

