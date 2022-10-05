6 Best Slow Flow Yoga Exercises for Stretching and Relaxation

Slow flow yoga is a low-impact style of yoga that is excellent for beginners and those who wish to relieve stress and tension from their muscles and minds. This type of yoga allows you to move at a slower pace, reducing your risk of injury and increasing your ability to focus on the exact form each pose requires.

By taking long stretches of time than other types of yoga, you are able to better regulate your breathwork, mental focus, balance, and strength training without worrying about rushing through the class.

Six Best Slow Flow Yoga Poses and Exercises To Try

You can make slow yoga sequences more challenging or relaxing by adjusting the length of time you spend in each posture and by using props such as a yoga strap, yoga blocks, a bolster, or a blanket.

1) Easy Pose (Sukhasana)

Sukhasana is a straightforward position, but it's also the cornerstone for many seated slow flow yoga asanas. Take some time to center yourself and focus on your alignment; you'll find that an easy pose is more than simply sitting there with your ankles crossed.

How to do it?

To begin this pose, sit on the floor with your legs crossed—your left foot on your right thigh and vice versa.

Press deeply into the sit bones and lift through the crown of your head.

Draw in your navel toward your spine, and allow your chin to gently bow as you gaze down at the floor.

You can hold this pose for as long as you like.

2) Knee to chest pose (Apanasana)

Apanasana, or wind-relieving posture, has many benefits. It can help remove toxic gas from your body, allowing you to have bowel movement. This slow flow yoga posture also helps strengthen your back muscles by stretching them and increasing their tolerance.

Here's how you do it:

To do so, lie on your back with your knees bent and your legs spread apart.

Let your tailbone drop toward the floor while keeping your back straight.

Swing your hips from side to side for a few minutes after taking a deep breath and relaxing your shoulders.

3) Child's Pose (Balasana)

Child's pose is a resting stance in a gentle yoga sequence. Controlled breathing helps you return to a feeling of tranquility. The position benefits you by stretching your spine, ankles, hips and shoulders, as well as easing neck and back discomfort.

How to do it?

Lie on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat.

Rest your buttocks on your heels, and place your arms beside your head in prayer pose, with either your forehead or a block as support.

Gently raise yourself when you are ready, breathing deeply as many times as needed.

4) Reclining Pigeon Pose (Supta Kapotasana)

Reclining pigeon pose is an approachable hip-opening posture. It gently stretches the hamstrings and quadriceps, which are muscles in the upper thigh. Practicing this pose can result in increased mobility in the lower back, as well as enhanced blood flow circulation in the legs and hips.

Here's how you do it:

Clasp your knees and let them fall gently to the left.

Inhale deeply into your chest and then exhale.

Smoothly roll both of your feet onto the floor, pressing out through the balls of your feet, letting your body relax completely.

The next position is to clasp one arm over the other behind your back, holding on firmly with both hands and pulling gently until you feel a stretch in your chest muscles.

5) Supported Bridge (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

The Bridge Pose can help you open your chest and get more air when you feel like you're suffocating, and it can also relieve symptoms of thyroid and asthma disorders. This slow flow yoga asana relaxes your mind and helps reduce worry, tension, and depression.

How to do it?

Lie on your back with a block placed under your tailbone, then place your feet on the floor one under each knee.

Inhale and exhale while letting your body sink into the cinder block.

To remove the block, elevate your pelvis and press down with both feet to bring it back up.

You may stay here for up to five minutes at a time.

Take it slowly and lower yourself to the floor.

6) Supine spinal twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

Reclining twists is one of the best slow flow yoga poses to help you relax. The twisting motion aids in detoxification and improves circulation. As a result, it's excellent for re-establishing equilibrium in your body.

Here's how you do this:

Lie on your back with your arms out to the sides and your elbows bent, putting the backs of your hands on the floor.

Bend both knees and cross your left ankle over your right.

Bring your knees toward your chest, exhale, and lower them to the right.

Take 10 deep breaths, letting your left shoulder relax with each exhale.

Takeaway

Slow flow yoga is a gentle practice that is great for any level of practitioner, including beginners. Whether you’re new to yoga or just a beginner through and through, you can rely on slow flow yoga as an ideal way to begin your practice. Even if you’re an advanced practitioner, slow flow can be a relaxing way to refresh your mind in between more intense sessions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far