6 Best Gentle Morning Yoga Exercises for Beginners

There are many good reasons to start your day with a morning yoga routine. Yoga in the morning helps prepare the body and mind for the day ahead.

Finding time to practice yoga can be difficult, and at night you might not have the energy to do anything. Most people are too tired to practice yoga during the day and may also find it difficult to do when they get home at night, as they might not have the energy or will to do so.

However, a gentle yoga routine in the morning can help your body feel limber and revitalized for the day ahead. It can also help you maintain a healthy weight and release tension and stress from the previous day.

Six Best Morning Yoga Exercises for Beginners

Here's a look at six such workouts:

1) Easy Seated Twist

The bharadvajasana or easy seated twist is a great morning yoga pose if you have back pain, shoulder pain, or have trouble digesting. It stretches the spine and back, opens up the hips and shoulders, and lifts the chest.

How to do this pose?

Begin by sitting with your arms relaxed on the ground.

Bend your right arm, placing it behind the small of your back.

Rest the left hand on top of the right knee. Inhale and lengthen your spine.

Exhale and twist to the right, using both hands to guide you.

Breathe deeply for 5-0 breaths before returning to the center. Repeat on the other side.

2) Camel Pose

The camel pose is a relaxing and heart-opening yoga pose to begin the day. It feels good to stretch the chest and open up the lungs. During this morning ritual, you breathe in a way that calms you down for the day ahead.

How to do it?

Begin in a high kneeling position, with your hips over your knees and the tops of your feet resting on your shins.

Tuck your toes; rest your palms on your sacrum, and draw your elbows into each other.

Rotate your thighs inward, and pull your shoulder blades towards each other.

Lift your chest upward, and look to the ceiling as you arch backward.

Release your hands to your heels, and lower yourself down.

3) Cat-Cow Stretch

The cat-cow pose can stretch the back, torso, and neck. Think of it as a gentle massage for the spine—the yoga pose you need in the morning after a less-than-comfortable night's sleep.

How to do it?

Get down on all fours, with your knees under your hips and hands directly under your shoulders.

Inhale, lifting through the top of your head and arching your back as you look up.

Exhale, pressing into the floor through your hands and feet while rounding your spine like an angry cat.

4) Twisted Chair Pose

This pose helps increase circulation by not only using every muscle in the body but also twisting, which is the key stimulation to metabolism. It's a killer morning yoga pose.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet and legs together, and sink your hips down and back, as if you were sitting in a chair behind you.

Touch the palms of your hands together in front of your chest, and rotate the spine so that your right elbow touches your left knee.

Keep your chest lifted while doing this move.

Hold for 30 to 45 seconds. Relax, and repeat on the other side.

5) Locust Pose

The locust pose is the perfect morning yoga pose. It strengthens the muscles in the legs and lower back while opening up the chest and elongating the spinal column. This powerful stretch boosts energy, warms you up, and helps get you revved up for the day.

How to do it?

Lie facedown on the floor, and lift your head, upper body, arms, and legs off the floor.

Keep your arms and legs active as you look forward or slightly up, depending on your flexibility.

Hold for 45 seconds before releasing everything to the floor and turning your head to one side. Repeat 3-4 times.

6) Bow Pose

The locust and bow poses are both great morning poses, as they help boost energy and keep your metabolism burning strong. The bow pose also opens up and stretches the front of the body while strengthening the back muscles.

How to do it?

Lie face down on the floor, with legs hip-distance apart and hands alongside your body.

Bend your knees and grab your ankles.

Keeping your legs in that position, lift your heels away from your body, which will pull your chest up off the floor.

Keep your shoulder blades down as you do that, away from your ears.

Rest for 30 to 45 seconds, and repeat three more times.

Takeaway

Gentle morning yoga poses can be practiced by most people in their early morning hours to help improve their mood and mind while helping prevent health and emotional concerns.

A small amount of regular practice can enhance your body's overall power, endurance, and flexibility.

