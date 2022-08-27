6 Yoga Poses and Exercises to Relieve Neck and Shoulder Pain

Yoga can be an effective way to help lessen neck and shoulder pain. A study found that people who did yoga for nine weeks experienced pain relief and improved functionality. Through practice, you can learn to release any tension held up in the body.

Neck pain is common, as our heads tend to be in one position for a considerable part of a day. When we sit down, our shoulders and necks carry most of the weight. That's bad for the muscles and joints over time.

Yoga Sequences to Relieve Neck and Shoulder Pain

Here's a look at six such poses:

1) Thread the Needle

This restorative yoga posture helps stretch the shoulder muscles and relieve any discomfort that can occur in the upper back and shoulders if these muscles are too tight.

Here's how you do this posture:

Stretch your left shoulder while keeping your right hand on your right knee.

Bend the left arm, and place it under the right arm between the right hand and knee.

Press the back of your left hand into the floor, and bring it to the left to stretch the shoulder.

Hold this position, inhaling as you expand your chest, and exhaling as you deepen the shoulder stretch.

Switch sides to repeat the movement.

2) Wide-Legged Forward Fold

These yoga pose is a great way to relieve tension in your upper back and to open up the chest. It also releases shoulder tightness by focusing on engaging the muscles in the upper back. This workout is useful for people who sit at a desk all day with poor posture.

To do this pose:

Stand with your feet about 4-6 feet apart, turned out slightly.

Press into the outer edges of your feet, and engage the arches.

Squeeze your thighs towards each other, and engage your quadriceps.

Hinge at the hips, and pull your chest forward and down, keeping your back flat.

To deepen the fold, hold a strap behind you or interlace your fingers.

Squeeze your hip flexors towards each other and your core as well.

3) Standing Side Bend

This side bend yoga pose can help you build strength in your shoulders and core while improving mobility in your sides and shoulders. It’s a great way to improve spinal mobility and relieve tension in the shoulders and lower back.

Here's how you do this posture:

From the mountain pose, clasp your hands overhead; interlace the fingers, and point your index fingers to the ceiling.

Press down into the heels and balls of your feet, and straighten your legs as much as you can.

Make your body as tall as possible, and lean to the right with your upper body, with hips lightly pressing in the opposite direction.

Hold for ten seconds, inhaling as you get taller and exhaling as you bend deeper.

4) Downward Facing Dog

This yoga posture stretches the shoulders and neck, allowing you to relax and reduce tension in your lower back and neck. It also improves shoulder mobility to relieve pain in the neck.

Here's how you do this posture:

Start in a plank position with your shoulders over your hands and hips lifted to form a straight line from hands to shoulders.

Engaging your core, squeeze your thighs together, and rotate your biceps slightly forward to open up the shoulders.

Release tension in the neck by looking back at your feet.

Stretch out the calves by lowering your heels towards the floor.

5) Supported Triangle

This yoga pose helps mobilize the spine, upper back, and neck with a slight twist. It can be done while seated or standing, and it helps relieve tension throughout the spine.

To do this yoga pose:

Stand up straight with your feet comfortably wide apart, and turn your right foot out 90 degrees and left foot in by 15 degrees.

Align the center of your right heel with the center of the arch of your left foot.

Press your feet into the ground, and balance on both feet. Keep both arms straight, and rest your right hand on your shin, ankle, or floor outside your right foot without discomfiting the sides of the waist.

Stretch up, and bring both arms down to your sides when you exhale.

6) Cat-Cow Yoga Pose

This slow yoga movement is a great exercise to do for a healthy back and neck. Use it to mobilize the spine, and release any kinks or stiffness in the neck and back.

To do this pose:

Starting on all fours, with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips, allow your belly to fill with air as you lower yourself towards the floor.

Let your head drop back slightly, keeping it in line with your body or letting it hang down.

From there, tuck your chin into your chest as you round your spine, shaking your head from side to side and forward and backward.

Takeaway

Incorporating yoga poses into your daily routine is a great way to strengthen and stretch the muscles in the neck and shoulders.

These stretches can help you feel more relaxed and flexible, which is nice if you spend much of your day sitting at a desk or hunched over a computer screen.

