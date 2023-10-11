6 practical psychology tricks to boost your mind for positive thinking

Psychology tricks are tools to enhance how you think and behave. They are practical, easy to use and come in handy when you need a quick fix. However, there are concerns about these tricks being used for manipulation or deceit. Here comes the need to know about psychology tricks that can boost your positive thinking.

Positive thinking is frequently underestimated, with many failing to recognize its positive impact on well-being. When individuals experience positivity, their actions and thoughts tend to improve. They perceive themselves in a more objective light and view life's challenges as opportunities rather than obstacles.

Psychology tricks can also help change how you feel and think. (Image via Freepik/ rawpixel.com)

6 practical psychology tricks to boost positive thinking

It is important to at least practice some psychology tricks that can boost positive thinking. This keeps us prepared and ready to manage difficult situations. Additionally, it is just an instant mood booster. Here are some that can help you out:

1. Cognitive Restructuring

Inspired from CBT, this trick can do wonders. (Image via Vecteezy/ Chokdee Lourittikai)

Cognitive restructuring is an essential tool in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. The good news about using CBT is that it can be a great self-help tool to enhance your life and boost positive thinking. The core principle of this trick is to teach your mind to think positively. It believes you can only do so with practice in changing negative thoughts to more positive ones.

2. Micro-goals of a positive life

Tracking your positive goals is a way to a better and bigger life. (Image via Unsplash/ Isaac Smith)

One of the most influential psychology tricks towards building a positive headspace is writing down or tracking mini goals. For instance, if you say "my life will be better in 2025", it is not a bad goal, it is just too broad and vague.

However, when you start tracking and reviewing it by saying "I will work hard towards my career, I will take care of my body, I will seek professional help for my mind" - the goals become specific. Another great way to work on this is by using affirmations for positive thinking .

3. Positive purpose

Purpose drives goals and goals drive behavior. (Image via Unsplash/ Randalyn Hill)

Purpose is the fuel to your dreams and to fully enjoy the power of positive thoughts . While it may not seem like a magic trick, when utilized effectively, it becomes a valuable tool. When you set a goal fueled by a clear purpose, it enables you to channel your focus and energy into it, in stark contrast to situations where a clear purpose is absent.

4. Don't make assumptions

Be curious and ask questions. (Image via Pexels./ Image Hunter)

A very common cognitive fallacy is making assumptions and distorting our thoughts. A way to enhance your positive thinking is not to fall into the trap of cognitive distortions. Instead of assuming things, try to be curious and ask questions. Often these questions can help you in seeing the situation more objectively.

5. Visualise

Psychological tricks can make you happy and prime your thoughts. (Image via Unsplash/ s-o-c-i-a-l-c-u-t)

Visualization techniques are psychological tricks that utilize imagery. If you are someone who thrives on imagination, this may be the best for you. Instead of thinking about the future, go back to your past and visualize your past achievements.

6. Broaden and build

Plant seeds of positivity and not negativity. (Image via Unsplash/ Erik Mclean)

Developing a positive mindset is akin to accumulating wealth. As you expand your focus on positive aspects of your life, such as spending time with close friends, practicing gratitude, and nurturing your mental and physical well-being, you strengthen the foundation of positive thoughts. This forms a virtuous cycle where each action bolsters a range of other psychological techniques.

Sometimes the positive in a situation isn't going to stare you in the face. It requires a thorough examination from all perspectives to uncover it. When you can identify the positive aspects in every situation, whether favorable or challenging, your path to success becomes certain. Try implementing these psychological strategies today to shape your life and choices.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

