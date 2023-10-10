Positive affirmations to say in the morning for a better day

You can change how you feel during the day, if you set your mind to it. One of the key ways to do this is by using positive affirmations, which are simple sentences that you find relatable and realistic. A lot of us may not believe in affirmations since they often feel unrealistic. But, don't worry, as it is only natural to feel skeptical about these thoughts.

Yet, numerous studies show the influence of positive thinking on your well-being. By giving it a try, you can also recognize or become aware of the negative thought patterns that keep you away from trying to feel positive. So, are you looking for positive affirmations for the day? Your simple guide is here.

Believe in yourself as much as you can. (Image via Unsplash/ Katrina Wright)

Top positive affirmations to boost your mood for the day

Morning affirmations can become the highlight of your day. Not only do they prime you for feeling better, but they also help you tune your thoughts first thing in the morning.

Here are a few sentences that can keep you going. However, remember that the best affirmations are those that you make for yourself.

1. "I am trying to be the best"

You are trying to do as much as you can. (Image via Unsplash/ Mert Talay)

This is one of the most popular positive affirmations. The emphasis is on being the best but also not putting undue pressure on yourself. We all end up getting trapped in the cycle of unhealthy perfectionism.

A difference between an internal standard and an affirmation is that you are not bound by the latter. The word 'trying' signifies the time and effort you give to something.

2. "I am working hard to make this day productive"

Productivity is a mindset. (Image via Pexels/ Ekaterina Bolovtsova)

We all love to be productive. However, have you heard of productivity anxiety? It means that when you don't find yourself productive, you are likely to hold yourself responsible for it and feel extremely guilty.

Yet, when you begin with this positive affirmation for the morning, you give yourself the necessary push to do something and feel productive.

3. "I am enough"

You are amazing as you are. (Image via Freepik/ freepik)

Even when you work hard all year long and on various things, there is always this common thought that "I am not good enough." This often comes from how we have been conditioned to feel about ourselves.

Unfortunately, this stops us from recognizing our good work and feeling worthy. Positive thinking can help you recognize your accomplishments and achievements.

4. "I am capable of doing anything I set my mind to"

The start is always difficult. (Image via Freepik/ freepik)

Self-doubt is real, and we all experience it from time to time. When you say this positive affirmation at the start of the day, you can do anything you set your mind to. This is because when you start telling your mind that you can do it, it really starts believing it.

5. "I am winning at all opportunities that come my way"

You can do this for yourself today. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Today is the day that you make use of and feel driven towards your goals. Procrastination is the thief of time, and it stops you from doing things now.

Positive affirmations give way to seeking and making use of current opportunities. help us to see problems as obstacles to our goals.

One of the key recommendations in using positive affirmations is fine tuning them to your language, preference, and everyday life. Try to keep them simple and relatable. Keep them present-oriented, rather than future-focused. For instance, instead of "I will be able to do this." try saying "I am doing this right." So, which positive affirmations would you want to start using?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

