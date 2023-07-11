Productive anxiety: Harnessing anxious energy for growth

Are we becoming blinded by the hustle culture? A lot of us have sucummed to the effects of productive anxiety. Many of us assume that if we are able to achieve some level of productivity or are able to remain busy, we're doing the right thing.

If our mind is working 24/7, it can get overwhelmed, which can be a signal of danger to the mind and body. That basically means that the human survival mechanism is triggered.

Once this response begins, the mind is focused in potential danger and makes three choices, to fight flight or freeze. The mind then gets engaged in surviving, not able to think of productivity. Sometimes, doing less can be more.

What is productive anxiety?

Productive anxiety can be draining and can stop you from feeling better. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Productive anxiety makes the thought of resting feel like a crime.

It's also associated with the feeling or a sense of shame for doing things that you would consider unproductive. So even if you take a day off, you're likely to feel guilty for not excelling at your to-do list instead of allowing yourself the time and space to rest and recover.

This constant need to be ‘doing’ something can quite quickly result in burnout symptoms, resentment of your work or even mental health issues, like anxiety in other areas of your life.

As you go about your days this week, try to reflect on your need to be productive and notice if there are any 'should' statements that push you to work irrespective of your burnout.

How to deal with productive anxiety?

You can experience lesser levels of productive anxiety, when you recognize the importance and value for rest. (Image via Vecteezy/Prot Tachapanit)

Yes, now you know that being over productive can also be counterintuitive and counterproductive.

Here are some tools and techniques you can use to slow down and feel more present. These can work to reduce anxiety and generate calm:

1) Self-care and self-love

When was the last time you gave yourself a pat on the back or said a few words that would make you feel happy about yourself.

Selfalove is one of the greatest thing you can give yourself. Self-care strategies opens the doors to things that are truly meant for you.

2) Engage in grounding

With the right tools, you can learn to mitigate productive anxiety. (Image via Vecteezy/Nuthawut)

You can try grounding yourself to the present and notice when you're in a constant thought loop.

This may be about everything but at this moment, try not to beat yourself up. Just try to focus on being present, and take some deep breathes.

Feel that breath, that air fill the lungs to the tummy; hold it for a while; release the breath; notice the air leaving your body, and relax on the exhale.

3) Rethinking productivity

Productivity is a great thing. However, you will know that you have slipped into productive anxiety when you feel like you should be doing all the time. It eventually replaces the feeling of wanting to take action because it's meaningful or exciting to you.

The irony about about this anxiety is that whatever you do, it will never be enough. It's based on strict and rigid internal standards.

If you do temporarily meet any of them, it will be resest to achieveing a higher standard. A mental health professional can help you recognize these standards and possibly modify them.

4) Meditation and unwinding

Meditation can be a great tool to mitigate productive anxiety. (Image via Pexels/Thirdman)

Meditation can help in reducing stress and productive anxiety. The tools calm your mind and allow you to focus on the present moment. It can also give you mental clarity and concentration.

It allows you to be more productive and efficient in your work as realistically as possible. Most importantly, it can also improve your overall well-being by promoting better sleep, reducing blood pressure and boosting the immune system.

Initially it can be super difficult to take a meditative break, but as you try you can build on the feeling of relaxation.

When you experience bouts of productive anxiety, try to remember that what you're doing right now is enough. No matter how long you take to make your dreams become reality, you're just as worthy. Let your sense of self not be dependent on these standards.

There are going to be people who get there a bit faster, as all of us are running different races with different finish lines.

It might be difficult to accept this fact, but it can help you make progress at your own pace. Tell your friends, colleagues and family members about productive anxiety and how it may impact their lifestyle.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

