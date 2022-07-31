6 Pull-Up Bar Variations to Grow Huge Lats

Pull-ups are great for building strength and muscle growth, as they use almost all the back muscles. If done properly, they can help you get a V-taper look, which makes your shoulders look wider.

You must use a full range of motion across a variety of exercises, as the lats are a big muscle group that needs to be worked from different angles.

The fact that numerous smaller, supporting muscles are needed for pull-ups suggests that regular training can result in quick strength increases in the short term and more muscle development in the long run.

Pull-Up Bar Variations to Grow Huge Lats

Check out these six pu;;-up bar variations to help you grow huge lats:

1) Wide Grip Pull-Up

This pull-up variation can give you beastly back muscles and killer lats. A wider grip helps to activate your lats more, which in turn lead to greater lat development.

Technique:

Grab the bar with both hands by raising your arms.

Your grip should be wider than your body, and your thumbs should be pointed in the same direction.

Your arms and body should create a 'Y' when you're holding yourself correctly.

To be more precise, each arm should be at an angle of no greater than 45 degrees with your torso.

Pull your torso forward towards the bar while keeping your gaze straight ahead.

Pause for a moment, and bring yourself back to the starting position.

This exercise is best performed in three to four sets.

2) Shoulder-Width Pull-Up

The shoulder width pull-up is one of the most common variations, probably the most used one too. This exercise is great for targeting your biceps, lats and teres major/minor.

As you're utilising a lot of pure arm strength, it's challenging to pull up using the complete range of motion (Start with your arms locked out at the bottom, and pull up to the bar). However, if you do this exercise frequently, your arms will grow stronger.

Technique:

Grab the bar with both hands by raising your arms.

Your grip should be at shoulder-width for this pull-up variation.

Simply lift yourself up till your head is halfway between the bar and the floor, and repeat for at least three to four sets.

You may add a weight belt if you find the exercise to be too simple after cranking out as many as you can.

3) Australian Pull-Up

The Australian pull-up is a fascinating exercise and is quite underappreciated. This exercise can be performed with any grip width, and the good part is that you have some control over the level of difficulty of the exercise.

This variation is easy for beginners. If required, place your feet to help you, but you also have the choice to do the pulling motion with your arms and back only. At first, it might feel a little strange, but simply keep trying, and you'll accomplish that. If you find this move too easy for you, you can attempt more advanced variations.

Technique:

Set up a Smith Machine so that you can pull yourself up from the bottom.

Lie down on the floor with your hands, and grab the bar. Your legs should be straight ahead in front of you.

Pull yourself towards the bar while maintaining proper shoulder and chest posture. Your spine should be neutral.

Perform three to four sets of these pull-ups to achieve a great back and lat exercise.

4) Towel Pull-Up

The towel pull-up variation can help you develop your forearm and grip strength. You can do this exercise using a towel or a rope. This is an advanced variation of the pull-up, so it might be difficult for beginners.

Technique:

After you've thrown the rope or towel over the bar, check to see if it's level on both sides.

Take a firm, comfortable hold, and raise yourself as high as you can.

Complete three to four sets.

5) Chin Up

The chin-up is a well-known exercise that can strengthen your entire upper body. It targets your lower lats, rhomboids and biceps brachii. The underhand grip can activate your biceps, brachialis and brachioradialis, as well as the rear delts, upper back muscles and lats.

Technique:

If you can, try to lift your head above the bar; if not, don't worry; just concentrate on lifting as high as you can.

An incredible benefit of the chin-up is that the deep stretch and contraction can help you develop enough upper body strength and muscle mass.

For the best stimulation, try to complete at least three sets.

6) Neutral Grip Pull-Up

This pull-up variation is fabulous for building the back, lats, biceps and supporting muscles. The hammer-grip employed during the exercise can give you pretty jacked biceps, brachioalis and brachioradialis muscles. The movement is very natural and satisfying.

Technique:

Perform the exercise like a regular pull-up, making sure to raise at least the top part of your head over the bar.

Simply perform as many repetitions as you can.

If you start to feel fatigued, just keep going even if you're unable to complete the full range of motion, as the neutral hand placement is excellent for enhancing your grip.

You won't become better if you don't practise it consistently, so don't worry about getting it perfect initially.

Perform at least three to four sets.

Takeaway

Pull-ups should always be done regularly to ensure you're truly building functional strength. Although all six of the aforementioned versions are excellent for building lethal lats, the astounding benefits of pull-ups go well beyond that. They help build up your entire upper body strength.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want bulky lats? Ya No 0 votes so far