7 Creative Exercises You Can Do to Work Your Lats

The largest and strongest muscles in your back are your lats. To work on your lats only a few tools, equipment, and a small training area are required. A workout that includes lat exercises will help you stay on track with your fitness objectives while also strengthening these muscles.

Most "pulling" exercises, such as the lat pulldown, all pull up versions, and other rowing workouts, rely heavily on your lats. They work to compress, lengthen, and spin your shoulders as well as support your back.

Your lats go down each side of your back and start just underneath your armpits and they are involved in a number of activities. Therefore, it is well worth devoting some time to strengthening them.

Must do exercises to work your lats

You use your lats all the time, doing things like opening and closing windows, carrying grocery bags, pushing strollers, and lifting almost anything over your head. As a result, exercising them will make day-to-day physical activity easier as well.

Here is a list of exercises you must do to work your lats:

1) Resistance band pull down

It is a great exercise to work your lats. Resistance bands are available in a variety of strengths, so you may start with lighter resistance and work your way up as your strength improves.

Here’s how to do it:

Grasp a resistance band in your hands above your head.

Bend your elbows over into your sides while squeezing your lats.

Practice becomes more difficult as your hands become closer together. For a less difficult challenge, use a wider grasp.

2) Renegade row

This is yet another great exercise to work your lats. As you strain to maintain an elevated stance while raising dumbbells, this challenging complex exercise works in practically every area of the upper body. Additionally, it also helps you strengthen your core.

Here’s how to do it:

Start with your shoulders piled over your wrists and your heels over your toes in a plank position.

Grab a pair of dumbbells and keep your wrists upright by keeping your knuckles flush with the floor.

Push yourself up into a push-up position by bending your elbows.

As you row up, bending your elbows and straining your lats, alternating rowing the dumbbells on the right and left.

3) Elevated plank row

Use the bench to work your lats in a new way while also engaging your core. If you position yourself correctly, you'll put a lot of work into your lats and mid back.

Here’s how to do it:

Take up a single arm plank on the platform with your legs wide and your elbow in an externally rotated posture in front of you.

Lift the dumbbell while engaging your glutes and obliques to maintain your hips low.

Row the strength up to a parallel position with your body, pause to compress your back, and then lower the weight back down.

4) Dumbbell pullovers

Pullovers are beneficial because they work your lats as well as chest and triceps. When you execute them on the ball, your lower body and core are also engaged.

Here’s how to do it to work your lats:

Hold the dumbbell straight up overhead in the bridge position. Start with a lighter weight if you're new to this move.

Lower the weight behind you to around head-level or as long as you feel comfortable, keeping your arms straight and elbows slightly bent.

Squeeze your back and then start pulling the weight back; continue for 12-16 reps.

5) Landmine row

The landmine row is similar to the barbell row, with the exception that the inclination of your pull is somewhat different. With the barbell tethered behind you, the landmine row allows you to work your lats harder.

Here’s how to do it:

Place a barbell in a landmine and some weight on the barbell's opposite end.

Grab the handle of the V-bar handle and wrap it around the weighted end.

The first step is to hinge forward so that your body is at a 45-degree inclination with the ground.

Row the heavier end of the barbell towards your body while squeezing your shoulder blades; pause, then repeat.

6) Meadows rows to work your lats

You'll approach the landmine from a different angle in Meadows Row for a devastating single-arm row. Because of the angle, the resistance travels both up and away from you, forcing you to pull rapidly at the top.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand next to a landmine with your back leg in an uneven stance behind you and your outside leg about 6 inches from the tip of the barbell.

Hinge forward, keep your torso at a 45-degree angle to the ground, and place your outside palm on your outer leg.

Using your inner hand, grab the bar with an overhand hold.

Your core should be tightened. This is where everything begins. Row the bar to your chest's bottom and squeeze.

7) Inverted bodyweight row

This row requires you to lie beneath a bar, tighten your entire torso, and then row your chest to the bar. It will work your lats and glutes.

Here’s how to do it to work your lats:

Lie down beneath a barbell or a Smith machine and hold the bars with an underhand grip that is slightly broader than shoulder level.

Make a 45-degree angle with the floor by positioning your feet and torso.

Bring your shoulder blades together to begin. Pull your hips and body upwards until the bar between your belly button and chest is touched.

Return to the starting position. That counts as one rep.

