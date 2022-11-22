6 Questions To Ask Yourself If You Have Depression

When you experience depression, one of the most common and prominent aspects of it is rumination. It's our tendency to think constantly about certain experiences, memories, or events. In a way, the brain can't stop overthinking, which leads to an endless spiral of negative thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.

It's quite normal to experience periodic bouts of sadness, regardless of whether you're going through a difficult breakup or mourning the loss of a loved one. It's a necessary component of life. However, what if your state of sadness begins to escalate into something more serious?

What to Ask Yourself If You Have Depression?

While rumination may not necessarily help, asking the right questions is crucial to mental health. You're not alone if you think you have depression.

Research has shown that roughly 7% of Americans have experienced at least one serious depressive episode, but you don't need to suffer in silence, though. Treatment for depression is accessible.

Ask yourself the following six questions if you're going through depression:

1) How long have I been feeling low?

A major warning sign of depression is when feelings of sadness or emptiness last for at least two weeks and last for most of the day and almost every day. The long-lasting effects of depression seriously impair a person's ability to perform their regular activities.

Live Law @LiveLawIndia Dr. Shekhar:

There are two kinds of depression.



One is where you’re able to take care of yourself and able ti take yourself out of bouts of sadness. This is not clinical depression but this needs to be checked as well. Dr. Shekhar:There are two kinds of depression.One is where you’re able to take care of yourself and able ti take yourself out of bouts of sadness. This is not clinical depression but this needs to be checked as well.

Even if most of us feel depressed about many situations, we can function and carry on with our regular life. Major depressive illness patients find it extremely difficult to do so. Depression frequently manifests without any apparent cause, in contrast to the grief that can occur following a brief disappointment.

2) What meaning can I bring into my life?

It simply feels empty in today's culture. If you're not feeling your best, you can ask yourself, "What is the significance of my life?".

You are the captain of this adventure, life is what you make of it. You can change the above question and ask, "What purpose can I add to my life?". This question aids in determining the values, opinions, and actions you want to maintain in the long term.

This question is intriguing, as there're many potential responses. It's flexible and non-binary. The nicest part is that you get to invent it and own it on your terms.

3) If I see someone feeling the way I am, what will I do to help that person?

Would you tell your friend the same things? (Image via Pexels/Liza Summer)

Tell yourself exactly what you would say or recommend to someone else. Add your name to it as well. As you need that for yourself, tell yourself that.

Self-empowerment is a great quality, even when it may initially feel cringe-worthy. By posing this fundamental query, we're able to gain the required clarity while also separating ourselves from our self-created, never-ending cycles of ideas and emotions.

As a result, we're better able to understand what's going on the inside, or as they put it 'In the only way out'. Life is about helping those in need while improving ourselves in the process.

4) What am I surrounded by?

Mental health can be impacted by a variety of factors, including your home, city, and state of residence, as well as the local climate, social environment, and workplace.

Everyday Mindfulness @MindfulEveryday

#mindfulness “Instead of stuffing down your depression, anxiety, shame, loneliness—or whatever emotion you’re tempted to resist—ask yourself: What message is it trying to send to me? “ ~ Kelly Martin “Instead of stuffing down your depression, anxiety, shame, loneliness—or whatever emotion you’re tempted to resist—ask yourself: What message is it trying to send to me? “ ~ Kelly Martin#mindfulness

Your physical and emotional health may be significantly impacted by these places where you spend a lot of time. So, it makes sense to focus on the impact of the environment on mental health.

However, with so many variables at play, you might be unsure of which ones to prioritize to enhance your mental health. Start by arranging the space you spend the most of your time in in a way that's practical and clutter-free for the greatest impact.

5) Do I see a change in my eating habits recently?

Eating habits significantly change when you have depression. (Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Another indication when you have depression is that your formerly insatiable appetite may slow down or you may be eating excessive amounts of comfort food.

One more sign is a change in your weight, whether it's higher or lower on the scale. We are what we consume, so our eating habits and mental health are directly related.

It's possible to tell what's going on inside a person by being aware of their eating behavior, appetite, and approach to food.

6) Do I still love all the activities I usually find enjoyable?

If you lose interest in activities, ask yourself what you can enjoy. (Image via Pexels/Inzmam Khan)

Losing interest in your favorite activities, such as spending time in nature or interacting with friends, is one of the most prominent signs of sadness. For instance, it's a significant warning sign if you typically leap at the chance to go on a trek but you're no longer interested.

Even in the most difficult moments of our life, such as the loss of a loved one, we attempt to divert our attention with joyful activities. Warning indicators include a total loss of interest in previously enjoyable hobbies or a debilitating depression.

Takeaway

Find out how you react in different circumstances, and keep an eye on the cognitive processing of your thoughts and emotions.

It's challenging and, in all honesty, a never-ending task, but it aids growth. It keeps your psychological disorder from taking control of you. Although it's not everything, perspective is surely something we shouldn't overlook.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

