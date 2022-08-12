6 Resistance Training Exercises for Fat Loss

Resistance training exercises are essential for weight loss. That's especially the case if the exercises are compound movements, which work more than one muscle group and require extra effort.

As a result, the body is urged to burn more calories to generate extra fuel to help with the additional effort.

Best Resistance Training Exercises for Fat Loss

Here are six exercises that are extremely good for weight loss and strength gain, which you must add to your workout routine:

1) Squat

Squats - one of the best leg exercises - are recommended by almost every fitness coach.

Squats work primarily on the quads but also on the hamstrings and calves. There are different types of squats, such as hack squats, barbell squats, goblet squats, etc. You can choose to start with dumbbell squats before moving to advanced variations.

2) Bench Press

The bench press is a compound movement that focuses on your chest, triceps, and shoulders. The primary muscle group are the pectoral muscles, while triceps and shoulders are the secondary muscle groups.

There are variations to the bench press as well, such as flat, incline and decline. Additionally, you can do a bench press with barbells and dumbbells. Ideally, you should begin with dumbbells before moving to barbells.

Using dumbbells will allow you to work each side unilaterally, which helps develop a better muscle-mind connection.

3) Bent-over Barbell Row

The bent-over barbell row focuses on the lats, biceps and rear delts. The lats are the primary muscle group, while the biceps and rear delts are the secondary groups.

You can do this exercise with barbells or dumbbells, but usually it’s done with barbells. It’s better to start off lightly to understand how much you should bend from your hips and how to keep your back straight and aligned during the exercise.

You can use different grips for this exercise, but ensure to squeeze your shoulder blades together at the top of the motion for maximum impact on the muscle fibers.

4) Deadlift

Deadlifts are one of the top resistance training exercises for fat loss. You can do sumo deadlifts, conventional deadlifts, stiff-legged deadlifts, and others. This exercise focuses on your lower body, especially your lower back.

Deadlifts are a great way to boost muscle endurance and strength, keeping in mind that you’re using the full range of motion.

5) Clean and Press

The clean and press is an advanced compound movement that's great for weight loss and strength gain. However, before doing this exercise, you must do squat, deadlift, upright row and overhead barbell press. All four exercises together form the clean and press.

When you lift the barbell off the ground, use the deadlift motion. When you pull the barbell till your shoulders, you use the upright row motion.

Once you’ve placed the barbell on your shoulders, most people squat slightly to take on the weight and find the balance. That's when the squatting motion is used.

Finally, when you press the barbell overhead, the overhead barbell press motion is employed.

6) Kettlebell Swing

One of the top picks for resistance training exercises using kettlebells is the kettlebell swing. This exercise focuses on the lower back, glutes, hamstrings and quads.

During this resistance training exercise, keep your core engaged and back straight to maintain stability and avoid spinal injuries.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav