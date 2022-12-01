6 Restorative Yoga Poses for IBD

IBD refers to two conditions (Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis) that are characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Prolonged inflammation causes GI tract damage.

The precise cause of IBD is unknown, but it's caused by a weakened immune system. Possible causes include:

The immune system reacts incorrectly to environmental triggers such as viruses or bacteria, resulting in gastrointestinal inflammation.

There appears to be a genetic component as well. Someone with an IBD family history is more likely to develop this abnormal immune response.

The symptoms of IBD vary depending on the severity of the inflammation and where it occurs.

The severity of the symptoms can range from mild to severe. You will most likely experience active illness followed by periods of remission. Diarrhoea, fatigue, abdominal pain and cramping, reduced appetite, and unintended weight loss are all symptoms of IBD.

Yoga therapy for IBD helps reduce the symptoms, prevent inflammation in the intestine, and keep the mind stress-free.

Restorative Yoga Poses for IBD

Check out the following six restorative yoga poses for IBD that you can easily do every day:

1) Cat-Cow Pose

To do it, begin on your hands and knees, hands flat on the ground, wrists beneath your shoulders, and hips over your knees.

Arch your spine as you inhale. Lower your belly button to the ground while raising your tailbone, chest, and chin to the ceiling. Maintain a long neck and broad shoulders.

Exhale by rounding your spine. Drop your tailbone; let go of the crown of your head, and draw your belly up towards the ceiling. Repeat 5–10 times more.

2) One-Legged Knee-to-Chest Pose

To do it, begin by lying on your back with your legs stretched out and arms by your sides.

Bend your right knee up towards your chest, and clasp it with both hands as you inhale. Pull your right knee in towards your chest as you exhale. Hold for 5-8 breaths before repeating on the other side.

3) Warrior I Pose

To do it, stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms by your sides.

Step one foot forward till your feet are approximately 4-5 feet apart. Pivot your back foot so that your toes are bent at 45 degrees. Put your weight down on your back heel.

Bend your front knee as you exhale till your thigh is roughly parallel to the ground. Keep your front knee higher than your ankle. Maintain a straight back leg, pressing your weight down through the outer edge of your back foot.

Raise your arms overhead at the same time. Maintain an open posture with your shoulders away from your ears. Stretch your fingers; lift your chest, and lengthen the sides of your body.

Gently lift your gaze to the ceiling. Hold for up to one minute before repeating with the other leg.

4) Bound Angle Pose

To do it, begin by sitting on the ground, with your back straight and legs extended in front of you.

Draw your heels in towards your pelvis by bending both knees. Allow your knees to fall open, and press the soles of your feet together. Using your hands, grasp your feet or ankles.

Focus on lifting your torso and lengthening your spine with each inhalation. Exhale and gently bend forward from your hips to deepen the stretch. Maintain a long spine. Hold for a minute.

5) Seated Spinal Twist

To do it, begin by sitting on the ground, with your back straight and legs extended in front of you.

Bend your right knee, and place your right foot on the ground, just outside your left thigh. Place your right hand behind your right hip on the ground. Hug your right knee against your chest with your left arm. Extend your spine as you inhale. Lift your crown of the head and root down through your tailbone.

Pull your belly button in, and gently twist to the right as you exhale. As you twist, keep your neck in line with your spine. Concentrate on lengthening your spine with each inhalation. Deepen your twist with each exhalation.

Don't twist any further than you can comfortably do while keeping your spine long. Hold for 3-5 breaths. Exhale slowly and gently, and repeat on the other side.

6) Child's Pose

To do it, begin by kneeling on the ground and sitting back on your heels, with your knees spread wide and big toes touching. Allow your buttocks to rest on your heels as you sit your hips back.

Fold forward, placing your belly between your thighs and forehead on the ground, with a yoga block or pillow. Relax the muscles in your shoulders, arms, neck, and face. Hold on for a minute or more.

Takeaway

Living with a chronic illness like IBD causes a certain amount of stress. Anxiety disorders and depression have also been linked with IBD.

Yoga has been studied as a potential complementary treatment for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, as it offers many benefits — both mental, physical and spiritual.

Regular yoga can help people with IBD improve their quality of life. For more yoga poses, check out our articles on yoga exercises for digestion and gut health and yoga poses that are good for digestion.

Poll : 0 votes