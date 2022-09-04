Which Yoga Pose Is Good for Digestion? 5 Best Yoga Exercises to Try!

Digestion refers to the process of breakdown of food in the body so that nutrients can be delivered to the cells for the release of energy. It is an extremely important process, one that has the potential to affect all aspects of your life.

Yoga, in particular, can benefit you if you suffer from issues like gas, bloating, and acidity that can affect your digestion. Performing yoga exercises every day can help alleviate these issues.

Yoga Poses that are Good for Digestion

Check out these five yoga poses that are good for digestion:

1) Ardha Matsyendrasana

The twisting motion of this move is believed to promote bowel regularity by aiding in the peristalsis of the small and large intestines. This exercise helps move food and waste through the gastrointestinal tract. This yoga posture may also work towards reducing bloating and helping with digestion.

Here's how you can perform this asana:

While seated on the floor, both legs should be straight.

Place your left foot on the ground after bending your left knee and crossing it over your right knee or thigh.

Then, lean softly on your right hip and bend your right knee so that the bottom of your right foot faces your left buttock.

If this is too tough, you can maintain a straight right leg.

Place your right elbow on the outside of your left knee as you rotate your trunk gently to the left.

Place the palm of your left hand to the left of your buttocks on the floor.

Turn your head so that you look slightly over your left shoulder.

Hold this position and breathe for 4–5 times.

Observe your spine, extending with every inhalation, before switching sides and repeating.

2) Supta Matsyendrasana

Supine Spinal Twist is an excellent exercise to stretch the lower back and increase spinal mobility. This pose alleviates constipation, bloating, and aids in digestion in general.

Here's how you can perform this asana:

Lie on your back, often known as the supine position.

With the soles of your feet flat on the floor, bend both knees.

Raise your hips 1–2 inches (2.5–5 cm) off the floor and shift them 1 inch to the right (2.5 cm). This will allow your hips to remain stacked throughout this exercise.

Bring your hips back to the floor.

Straighten your left leg and bring your right knee to your chest by grabbing it with your right hand.

While maintaining a straight left leg, spin to the left and cross the right knee over the left.

Allow your knee to softly drape over your left leg instead of forcing it to the ground.

Bring your right arm back and place it perpendicular to your body on the floor.

For a larger stretch, place your left hand on your right knee and apply gentle pressure. Alternately, maintain a straight left arm.

Hold this position for four to five full breaths.

Repeat on the opposite side.

4) Cat-Cow Pose

Cat-Cow Pose is a transition between two traditional yoga poses, Cat Pose and Cow Pose. This combination will stretch your back and abdominal muscles. These two poses enhance blood circulation and increase gastrointestinal peristalsis through gentle organ massage, thereby helping in digestion.

Here's how you can perform this asana:

Beginning on your hands and knees with a neutral spine, or a flat back and neck, ensure that your knees and hips are aligned, as well as your wrists and shoulders.

Start by assuming Cow Pose. To accomplish this, angle your pelvis such that your tailbone rises and your stomach falls. Be sure to engage your core.

Roll your shoulders back and look upward to elevate your head, and make sure to avoid excessive neck extension.

Maintain this position for 4–5 breaths before returning to a stance of neutrality.

To assume Cat Pose, place the tops of your feet on the ground with the soles facing up.

Arch your back by tucking your tailbone, drawing your belly button into your spine, and rolling your shoulders forward to create an arch.

Allow gravity to regulate your head's descent, rather than forcing it down.

Maintain for 4–5 breaths and repeat two to three times.

5) Bhujangasana

The Cobra Pose replicates the upright pose of a cobra. It stretches your abdominal muscles and improves your posture and aids in overall digestion.

Here's how you can perform this asana:

Begin by lying down on your stomach; place your feet hip-width apart and your palms flat on the floor by your lower ribs with your elbows bent.

Extend your feet till the tops of your feet are in contact with the ground.

Press onto your hands and raise your head and chest slowly.

Maintain a tiny bend in your elbows as you progressively straighten your arms.

Shoulders should be rolled back and down.

Concentrate on lifting your sternum instead of your chin.

Focus on lifting your chest and upper back up and forward while maintaining a stable pelvic position.

Without excessively stretching the neck or protruding the chin, gaze upwards slightly. Maintain for 4–5 breaths.

Wrapping Up

The gut-brain axis is a network of nerves and biochemical signals carried in the blood that connects the digestive system to the brain. This system allows your gut to instantly respond to psychological and physical stress with symptoms such as stomach aches, diarrhea, constipation, nausea, and changes in appetite and digestion. Needless to say, a healthy digestive system is very important for a healthy life. Perform these five yoga poses regularly to improve and aid your digestion.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das