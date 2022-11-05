6 Sciatic Nerve Stretches to Ease Pain

Sciatic nerve stretches are undoubtedly the best way to alleviate sciatic nerve pain.

The sciatic nerve originates in your lower back and travels through your hips, pelvis, and down each of your legs. The route of the sciatic nerve is typically followed by sciatic pain.

Sciatic nerve pain may literally be a pain in the butt, as anyone who has experienced it can attest. You'll do almost anything to find comfort when your sciatica flares up, causing excruciating pain, tingling, or numbness to shoot down one of your legs.

Will Sciatic Nerve Stretches Help?

Sciatic nerve stretches target hamstrings and calves because the nerve extends in the same direction. In addition, extending the piriformis muscle can assist in the release of strain on the sciatic nerve. due to the fact that, depending on your unique anatomy, the sciatic nerve may pass through, above, or below the piriformis muscle.

Here are some of the best sciatic nerve stretches:

1) Figure 4 Stretch

You can open your hips by performing a figure-4 stretch. There are other variations of this sciatic nerve stretch, however, you can follow these instructions to reduce sciatic nerve pain:

Bend both of your knees while lying flat on your back.

As you raise your legs towards your torso, cross your right foot over your left thigh.

Hold the posture for a brief period of time, then repeat on the opposite side.

It's crucial not to strain throughout this phase. Instead, let gravity naturally move your legs closer to your body so that you may stretch deeper.

2) Knee to opposite shoulder stretch

This easy sciatic nerve stretch helps to release your gluteal and piriformis muscles, which can become irritating and press against the sciatica nerve and cause sciatica pain.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay on your back with your feet bent upward and your legs extended.

Your hands should be around the right knee as you flex your right leg.

Extend your right leg across your torso, in the direction of your left shoulder. Keep it still for 30 seconds. Always pull your knee just as far as it can go comfortably. Instead of discomfort, your muscle should sense a calming stretch.

To get your leg back to its initial position, push your knee.

After carrying out 3 reps in total, switch legs.

3) Standing piriformis stretch

This additional standing sciatic nerve stretch can ease sciatica pain. If you're able, you can accomplish this without assistance. If not, you can position your feet about 24 inches from the wall when you lean on a wall.

Here’s how to do it:

While standing, cross the knee of your other leg over the sore one.

Try to form the number 4 with your hips dropped at a 45-degree angle to the ground while bending your standing leg.

While maintaining a straight back, bend at the waist and swing your arms. For 30 to 60 seconds, hold the position.

Repeat by switching legs.

4) Pelvic tilt

This is another easy sciatic nerve stretch that eases out sciatic pain.

Instructions:

In a backward lying position, place your arms on your sides and knees bent.

Squeeze your stomach muscles, lean forward, and bounce your hips and pelvis up a little.

Maintain this posture while visualizing bringing your belly button into contact with your backbone. Bear in mind to breathe.

After a short while, release and then, repeat.

Try to complete 8–12 repeats.

5) Lying deep gluteal stretch

The buttocks' glutes are a collection of muscles. They may irritate the sciatic nerve if they are too tight. This sciatic nerve stretch might need to be somewhat altered if you lack flexibility.

Instructions:

Legs bowed, start by lying on your back. Lean your right ankle up on your left knee.

Place both hands behind your left thigh and slowly pull them towards you while maintaining a flat back and head.

Hold for a third time for 20 to 30 seconds.

Repeat the steps with the other leg.

6) Sciatic nerve glide

The sciatic nerve glide is a sitting sciatic nerve stretch that can help with sciatica. Your sciatic nerves will relax and get desensitized with this practice.

To complete this exercise:

One knee should be straightened while the other foot should remain level on the floor as you sit erect in a chair.

Slowly flex your ankle so that your toes face inward.

Keep pointing your toes away from you and then back towards you while bending your ankle back and forth.

Try the same nerve glide while bending your head forward and pulling your chin towards your chest to increase the strain on the sciatic nerve as tolerable.

Continue the exercise with your other leg after 15 to 20 repetitions of pumping your ankle up and down.

