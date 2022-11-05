6 Simple Exercises for Weight Loss

Nearly one of two Americans attempt weight loss every year, according to estimates, but why is weight loss so important?

Maintaining a healthy weight is extremely important to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. A higher weight than advisable for your age group and body type can result in obesity and related ailments. Therefore, if your weight is not in the recommended range, you need to reduce it.

In addition to dieting, exercise is one of the most prevalent ways utilized by people looking to lose weight. It burns calories, which is essential for weight loss. Exercise provides numerous benefits, such as a happier mood, stronger bones, and a lower chance of many chronic diseases.

Many physical activities can be performed to maintain good health. Weight loss is essential if you have a high BMI, and exercising, walking, swimming or yoga are excellent ways to maintain your weight. Read on to know more.

Simple Exercises for Weight Loss

Check out the following six simple exercises you can do for weight loss:

1) Walking

For good reason, walking is one of the finest workouts for weight loss. It's a quick and simple approach for novices to begin exercising without feeling overwhelmed or purchasing equipment. Additionally, it's a low-impact workout, which means it does not stress the joints.

Walking for 50–70 minutes three times per week reduced body fat and waist circumference by an average of 1.5% and 1.1 inches (2.8 cm) respectively in a 12-week trial of 20 obese women.

It's easy to incorporate walking into one's everyday routine. Try walking during your lunch break, climbing the stairs at work, or giving your dog extra walks to increase your daily step count.

Start by walking for 30 minutes three to four times a week. As you get more physically fit, you can gradually increase the time and frequency of your walks.

2) Jogging or Running

Jogging and running are excellent weight-loss exercises. Despite their apparent similarity, jogging pace is often between 4 and 6 mph (6.4 and 9.7 km/h), while running pace is quicker than 6 mph (9.7 km/h).

Research indicates that jogging and running can help burn visceral fat, sometimes known as belly fat. This form of fat wraps around the internal organs and is associated with a variety of chronic ailments, including diabetes and heart disease.

Jogging and running are both excellent activities that can be performed anywhere and are easy to add into a weekly training programme. Aim to jog for 20–30 minutes three to four times a week to begin.

If you find jogging or running outdoors to be difficult on your joints, try running on grass. Additionally, many treadmills feature integrated padding, which may be easier on your joints.

3) Cycling

Cycling is a popular activity that increases fitness and aids in weight loss. Although cycling is typically an outdoor exercise, many fitness facilities and gyms have stationary bikes that allow you to pedal indoors.

Not only is cycling helpful for weight loss, but studies have also shown that regular cyclists have greater overall fitness, increased insulin sensitivity, and a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and death than those who do not bike frequently.

Cycling is beneficial irrespective of fitness level, from novices to elite athletes. In addition, it's a non-weight-bearing, low-impact activity, so it won't exert a great deal of stress on the joints.

4) Swimming

Swimming is an enjoyable way to shed pounds and get in shape.

How one swims determines the number of calories burned. According to a study of competitive swimmers, the breaststroke burns the most calories, followed by the butterfly, backstroke, and freestyle.

Swimming is a low-impact activity, which makes it gentler on the joints. That makes it an excellent choice for individuals with injuries or joint problems.

5) Pilates

Pilates is an excellent, beginner-friendly exercise that may aid with weight loss. It may not burn as many calories as cardio workouts, such as running, but many find it enjoyable, making it easier to persist with over time.

Pilates may also relieve lower back discomfort and enhance strength, balance, flexibility, and endurance, apart from weight loss. If you're interested in trying Pilates, try incorporating it into your weekly schedule. Pilates can be performed at home or at gyms providing such classes.

Combine Pilates with a balanced diet or other forms of exercise, such as weight training or cardio, to enhance weight loss.

6) Yoga

Yoga is a popular form of exercise and stress relief. Although it's not typically viewed as a weight reduction exercise, it burns a significant number of calories and provides numerous other health benefits that can aid in weight loss.

Yoga not only burns calories but also promotes mindfulness and reduces stress, according to research.

There are yoga courses at most gyms, but you can do yoga anywhere, like from the convenience of your home, as numerous online tutorials are available.

Takeaway

Numerous exercises can aid in weight loss. Walking, jogging, running, cycling, swimming, yoga, and Pilates are excellent options for calorie burning. However, you can also perform bodyweight and strength training along with cardio exercises for weight loss.

Remember to select an activity that you enjoy. That will increase the likelihood that you would persist with it long-term and see results.

