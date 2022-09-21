6 Simple Yoga Exercises to Promote Happy Hormones

Yoga exercises can promote happy hormones. Being happy might seem like a daunting task with a stressful work environment, anxiety, increased competitiveness, COVID-19 pandemic, and more. All these factors have led to mental disturbances, which might make staying happy a difficult task.

However, yoga exercises not only promote happy hormones but also provide several other benefits. They include: promoting relaxation, eliminating negative thoughts, dealing with anxiety and depressive episodes, rejuvenating the body, and more. Simple yoga exercises can help promote happy hormones and enhance mental well-being.

Yoga Exercises for Happy Hormones

We have created a list of six simple and effective yoga exercises that can be incorporated into your workout regime to promote happy hormones:

1) Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana)

This exercise boosts mental health through gentle stretching movement of the body.

How to do it?

Start off in a lying position on the ground with your back flat before bringing your knees to your belly and wrapping your palms around your toes.

Hold for a few moments before releasing.

2) Goddess Pose (Utkatakonasana)

This pose helps bring happiness by empowering you and boosting your mental well-being. It helps in releasing negative emotions and bringing positive thoughts by balancing the power and strength of inner wisdom.

How to do it?

Start off in the upright standing position with your feet apart and parallel.

Rotate your toes outward and heels inward so that your knees are pointed in the same direction as your toes.

Bring your pelvis in a neutral position, and bend your knees while your arms stay lifted with a slight bend in your elbows.

3) Warrior II Pose (Virbhadrasana)

Regularly practicing this simple yoga exercise helps in reducing tension and stress along with cultivating better mental strength.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position before taking one big step with one leg and pointing your body towards the same.

Feel the stretch in your pelvic region with the arms extended at shoulder level.

4) Easy Pose (Sukhasana)

The easy pose helps enhance overall fitness through the strengthening and lengthening movement of the muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the seated position on the ground with your back upright and legs stretched in the front.

Fold one leg to drop the same knee to its proper side before folding the opposite leg so that both legs create a cross together.

Position your palms on the sides of the knee, and keep a straight back. Stay in the position for a few minutes.

5) Reclined Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

This pose helps promote happiness and relaxation by helping shed negativity and noise. It also helps reduce stress and tension through gentle stretching movements.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on your back with the soles of your feet pressed on the ground and knees bent at a wide angle.

Bring both heels as close to your pelvis as possible while being comfortable.

Keep your chest lifted and shoulder blades rolled backward.

Stay in the pose for a few moments.

6) Plow Pose (Halasana)

It helps boost happiness by relaxation and rejuvenation of the mind. It helps target and lengthens the entire posterior chain.

How to do it?

Start off in the lying position with your back flat on the ground and palms positioned on the sides

With your core engaged, raise your legs off the ground at an angle of 90 degrees.

With your palms pressing to the ground, bring your legs straight behind your head.

After a few moments, return your body to the starting position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

Doing the aforementioned yoga exercises regularly can help promote happy hormones along with providing a plethora of benefits as already mentioned above.

They also provide physical benefits like strengthening the muscles, toning the body, enhancing posture, increasing flexibility, and more.

Regularly doing these yoga exercises help boost productivity and keep the mind calm and body relaxed. Considering the benefits, you should include them in your regular lifestyle.

