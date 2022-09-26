6 Simple Yoga Exercises You Can Do in 15 Minutes

There are a variety of yoga exercises and poses that can be included in the daily routine for better health. However, they can be overwhelming for beginners who are just starting out.

Beginners in yoga start with a few simple exercises without complications to understand the technique before moving to challenging ones. There are several simple exercises that might feel familiar, as the body seems to naturally fold and bend into these poses.

Simple and Effective Yoga Exercises

We have created a list of six simple and effective yoga exercises that can be easily incorporated into the daily routine of beginners:

1) Knees, Chest, and Chin (Ashtanga Namaskara)

This is one of the dynamic yoga exercises that involves backbend movement targeting several muscle groups. It helps in building better strength and stability along with maximizing toning.

How to do it?

Assume a high plank position on the ground with your back straight.

Press both knees on the ground before bringing your chest and chin to the ground.

Your hips should arch towards the ceiling. Hold.

2) Tree Pose (Vrksasana)

This yoga pose helps in building better balance and stability while stretching the body.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position before lifting your arms over your head in a prayer position.

While balancing on your left leg, raise the right leg off the ground with the knee bent to the side and foot pressing onto the inner left thigh. Hold.

Swap sides, and repeat.

3) Cobbler’s Pose (Baddha Konasana)

It helps stretch the inner thighs, which are often neglected, and also improves spinal and back health.

How to do it?

Start off in a seated position with your spine long before opening and bending your knees to the side while bringing the soles of your feet together.

Wrap your palms around your ankles. Hold.

4) Baby Pigeon Pose

It opens up the hip and boosts hip flexibility. This stretch is especially beneficial for athletes and weightlifters.

How to do it?

Start with the tabletop position on the ground before bringing your left knee in between both your hands.

Slowly extend your right leg at the back, with your knee pressed onto the floor.

Rotate your left knee towards the left hand while slightly angling the same foot towards your right thigh.

Bring your upper body towards the floor, and hold. Change sides, and repeat.

5) Half Lord of the Fishes Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

This yoga exercise helps build better spinal mobility along with relieving tightness from your muscles. It also helps in enhancing the digestive process by stimulating the organs.

How to do it?

Start off in the cross-legged position before crossing your left leg with your foot near the right thigh.

Bring your right foot as close to your left hip as possible.

Press your right elbow to the outside of your left knee while twisting your body to the same side.

Change sides, and repeat.

6) Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana)

This is a wonderful and simple yoga exercise that stretches muscles and boosts strength.

How to do it?

Lie on the ground with your back flat before bending your knees at 90 degrees and bringing them towards your chest.

The soles of your feet should be pointed to the ceiling.

Grab your feet with your hands. Hold.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are some of the most simple ones that you can include in your daily routine and can be easily done under 15 minutes.

Regularly performing them can help build better strength and stability. That will enable you to perform other advanced exercises and also help in enhancing day-to-day movements, like walking, sitting, climbing, and more.

These simple exercises can also help improve your posture and boost flexibility. They can reduce the chances of injury and improve spinal health too. Considering the above points, you should include these poses in your daily routine.

