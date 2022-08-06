6 Strongman Hafthor Exercises to Gain Strength

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson is one of the greatest strongmen of all time. He's the first to win the Arnold Strongman Classic three times in a row and also won Europe’s Strongest Man and the World’s Strongest Man.

Well known for starring as Gregor Clegane "The Mountain" in Game of Thrones, Strongman Hafthor also holds the all-time deadlift world record of 1,105 pounds (501 kilograms).

When it comes to Hafthor’s training, his workout plans and programmes are the ultimate guides to fitness and strength. Although he doesn’t lift heavy weights like he used to in his bodybuilding days, the 34-year-old still lifts and works out to maintain his ripped physique.

“Lifting at my age is no joke. I am not going to be lifting heavy weights like I used to, but I am still going to do it," Hafthor says.

Hafthor ideally focuses on one key lift for every workout, including overhead press, squat or deadlift. After the main workout, he performs other strongman exercises, such as dumbbell presses, Farmer’s walk, etc.

Exercises to Develop Strongman Hafthor-like muscle strength and power

If you want to implement strongman techniques into your workout routine, here are six exercises to develop massive strength, boost your muscular endurance and increase your functional mobility. Let's get started:

1) Barbell Deadlift

If you want to use your body as a massive and powerful unit, you have to be as strong as you can at deadlifts. This exercise is a staple in every bodybuilder’s routine that shouldn’t be ignored.

Deadlifts help enhance your grip strength and core strength and develop your backside from your calves to traps. Usually, a deadlift is performed with a barbell, but you can also do it with a pair of dumbbells.

To do it:

Position your feet at a shoulder distance, and stand straight behind a barbell. Make sure to keep your spine neutral, and engage your core muscles throughout the move.

Keeping a tight core and straight back, lower your hips back; slightly bend your knees, and lean your upper body forward,

Hold the bar, positioning your hands at shoulder level with your palms facing towards your body.

Drawing your feet to the floor, bring your hips forward, and squeeze your glutes and abs at the top as you stand tall.

Push your butts back, and lower the weight back to the ground. Make sure to keep the barbell close to your body throughout the exercise.

Try deadlifting from different heights, and include rack pulls and pin pulls. You may also use a double overhand grip or fat grip.

2) Dumbbell Overhead Press

The dumbbell overhead press can be included in your upper body strength workout. It can be done in a standing or sitting position with dumbbells held horizontally at the shoulders.

To do it:

Stand straight, and keep your back in a neutral position.

Hold dumbbells in each hand at your shoulder level, and use an overhand grip.

Raise the dumbbells above your head slowly, and pause at the top of the motion.

Return the weights to your shoulders, and repeat.

3) Farmer’s Walk

The Farmer’s Walk is a powerhouse move to gain massive strength. It involves holding a dumbbell, kettlebell or other weights in each hand and walking.

To do it:

Stand upright with your feet at shoulder level and arms at your sides.

Place a set of kettlebells or dumbbells next to each foot.

Squat down, and hold the weight in each hand.

Keeping your core engaged and shoulders down, stand back up, and begin to walk.

As you walk, make sure to keep your shoulders back, abs engaged and head up.

4) Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swings are a power move that combines strength and cardio training, and gets your heart pumping. This exercise targets almost all the major muscles in your body.

To do it:

Stand straight, and hold the kettlebell with a firm grip.

Engaging your core, keep your arms extended, and shift your entire weight into your heels.

Lower your hips back, and drive through your heels as you send the kettlebell swinging up from your quads.

As the weight starts to descend, get your body prepared for the next rep.

As the kettlebell swings back and forth, make sure you push your heels and hips to perform every rep.

5) Barbell Static Hold

The Barbell Static Hold is an isometric exercise that challenges the muscles in a positive way. This exercise targets your delts as you raise the barbell in front of you with your elbows absolutely straight while also improving your grip strength.

To do it:

Stand straight with your feet at a hip distance, and hold a barbell at shoulder width with an overhand grip.

Engage your abs, and allow the weight to hang down in front of you.

Lift the barbell till it reaches your eye level, keeping your elbows straight.

Hold the bar at this position for as long as you can, and allow the weight to come down slowly.

6) Safety Bar Squat

The safety bar squat works largely on your leg muscles. It's a variation of the barbell back squat. The safety bar used during the move allows you to have more control over the exercise. That also leads to better posture throughout the squat.

To do it:

Position the barbell below your shoulder level, and set the safety stops just above our knee height.

Hold the handles of the safety bar, and move underneath it. Place the bar at the bottom of your traps, and take two steps back to position your feet at shoulder width.

Keep your elbows aligned, and lower down your body by bending your knees and pushing your hips back.

Reverse the movement when your thighs get parallel to the floor.

Takeaway

The aforementioned strongman Hafthor exercises are result-worthy and ideal for achieving strength and power. These exercises are suitable for every fitness level. However, if you're a newbie, start with lower weight and higher reps initially. Be mindful of your form, and don't rush through the exercises.

