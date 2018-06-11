6 Super Easy and Effective Shoulder Workout with Dumbbells

Do not want to take up a gym membership? Do these easy exercises to get toned shoulders just with the help of dumbbells!

Tired of your heavy shoulders and have been working hard to get them in shape? Do not worry, we are here with a very effective workout just for you. You do not need any heavy machines for these exercises. All you need is a set of dumbbells and you are all set to go.

However, the moment we bring dumbbells in the scene, we want to remind you that please do not overdo it. Increasing weights unnecessarily will not do you any good. So let us start with lighter weights and move up to heavier ones. There is nothing as good as a steady development and that’s what our aim must be. So let's have a look at these 6 super effective shoulder workouts using dumbbells.

#1 Side Lateral Raise

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with your dumbbells in your hand. Your hands must be by your side and your palms must face you. This is the initial position.

Step 2: Lift the dumbbells and keep your arms straight, Bend your palms a little forward while you do it. Bring them up till they are parallel to the ground.

Step 3: Pause for 1 second.

Step 4: Slowly lower the dumbbells to the initial position.

Do 2 sets of this exercise with 15 reps in each.

#2 Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Instructions:

Step 1: Hold a dumbbell in each hand and sit on a chair with back support.

Step 2: Hold the dumbbell in a sleeping position and place it on your thighs.

Step 3: Raise both the dumbbells sideways such that your upper arms are parallel to the ground and go up till you reach your shoulder height. This is the initial position. your forearms need to point to the ceiling.

Step 4: Slowly, push the dumbbells upwards till your arms are as extended as possible. Pause for a second.

Step 5: Return to the initial position and repeat.

Do 2 sets of 15 reps each and be careful with the weights.

Next up: Bent Arm Lateral Raise and Pec Deck Butterfly