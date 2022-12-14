6 Super Effective Arm Slimming Exercises

Arm slimming exercises are becoming quite popular these days. As more and more people become conscious of fatty arms, the exercises have gained more popularity.

The fact, though, is that you cannot lose fat from any one part of the body, as fat loss is a full body process. If you create a calorie-deficit by eating healthy foods and working out regularly, you can sustainably lose fat from your body. Which part of your body slims up first depends on your genetics too.

Hence, to slim down your arms, you will need to follow a calorie-deficit diet while performing the following arm slimming exercises regularly.

You can also check out these super arm toning exercises for women to get sexy arms.

Arm Slimming Exercises for Slim Arms

Check out the following six arm slimming exercises you can do to get slim arms:

1) Dumbbell Bench Press

We will start off with one of the best arm slimming exercises you can do, the dumbbell bench press.

If you do not have experience with this exercise, we recommend you to start with a slightly lower weight than you can handle, as in strength exercises, stability and form takes precedence over load.

Instructions:

Lie flat on the bench with your feet firmly planted on the ground.

Put plates or a step bench under your feet to give you a stable position if your feet don't fully touch the ground. You can also raise your feet up on the bench.

Engage your core to keep the spine neutral (the lower back should be slightly curved).

Pull your shoulder blades slightly together and away from the ears. The head, hips, and shoulders ought to be firmly planted on the bench.

Raise the dumbbells while you maintain a tight grip on the sides with your arms. Throughout the motion, the palms should face forward or at a 45-degree angle.

With your elbows by your sides, gradually lower the dumbbells back to your chest.

To work the triceps, keep your elbows tightly positioned throughout the movement.

2) TRX (Supine Barbell Row)

This exercise is usually targeted towards back muscles, but it also doubles as one of the best arm slimming exercises. Your posture and arms can benefit from this arms workout.

Instructions:

To get tension on the straps, grab the handles, and take a slow, forward step.

Walk your feet toward the straps till you're at a 45-degree angle with your chest facing the anchor point of the straps.To hold the straps, turn your palms forward.

As you start to pull your chest up to the handles, keep your body straight, and engage your core as you would in a plank position.

Keep your shoulder blades pulled together, down, and away from the ears.

When your hands and chest have converged, slowly return to the starting position by keeping the body in a straight line.

3) Push-up

Push-ups are extremely popular and effective for improving upper body and core strength. They're also one of the better arm slimming exercises you can find. They work out mainly the triceps, i.e. the muscles on the back of the arms.

Instructions:

Keep your hands shoulder-width apart, feet together, and toes pointed downward.

The body should be parallel to the ground along its entire length, and the back and hips ought to be flat.

Maintaining this alignment is important as you bend your elbows and lower your body to about an inch off the ground.

Put a yoga block under each hand for an added challenge, which will lengthen the stretch and strengthen the core.

Repeat the motion in the other direction.

4) Arm Slide

Arm slides are one of the best arm slimming exercises to activate the arm muscles and tone them. They also work out the core, so you will improve balance and stability too.

Instructions:

Kneel and place both sliders in your hands. If you have sensitive knees or are on a hard floor, put a mat under your knees to make the position more comfortable.

Pull your belly button towards your spine, and contract your abs to activate the core.

Slide your arms in front of you slowly till the chest nearly touches the ground while maintaining a straight spine and strong core.

Without bending your elbows, pull your arms back towards your knees, and return to your starting position.

As you draw your arms in, take care not to arch your back.

Make sure to maintain a straight back and an engaged core throughout the movement.

5) Battle Rope

Next in our list of arm slimming exercises is this fun and engaging workout that can give you slimmer arms in no time at all. This is a great exercise to burn fat and improve your cardio endurance.

Instructions:

Stand with your back straight, knees slightly bent, and feet hip-width apart.

To make a wave, grab the ropes, and raise your hands collectively.

To make smaller waves, try moving your hands more quickly; for larger waves, try moving your hands more slowly and farther apart.

With a break in between each set, try to keep the ropes moving for 30 seconds, three times.

6) Arm Circle

We will end this series with one of the easiest arm slimming exercises that can also double as a cool down for tired arm muscles. Irrespective of your fitness level, you can perform this exercise to get slim arms.

Instructions:

Start moving your arms in small, quick forward circles while standing straight with your feet flat on the ground and arms stretched at a 90-degree angle to the body.

Make as many rotations as you can. Turn the motion around, and make as many circles as you can. Repeat twice more after a short break.

If you must sit, make sure the back is straight, and feet are flat on the floor.

Takeaway

Carrying extra body fat in any part of the body can result in low self-esteem. By performing the aforementioned arm slimming exercises while being on a calorie deficit diet, you can slim down your arms easily.

If you wish to do more, check out these dumbbell exercises to reduce arm fat.

Poll : 0 votes