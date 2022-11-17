5 Dumbbell Exercises That Will Reduce Your Arm Fat

Dumbbell exercises are a versatile addition to your arm workout routine. They help reduce arm fat and also pack strength in the shoulders and upper arms. These exercises also help in toning the arms besides shedding fat.

You can also incorporate bodyweight exercises to burn fat, as they help in strengthening, sculpting, and toning the target spots.

Can You Reduce Arm Fat With Dumbbells?

Dumbbell exercises might not directly result in reduced arm fat, but they can help in doing so.

These exercises also help in blasting fat from the body along with boosting metabolism. That results in greater calorie-burn even when the body is resting. Additionally, these exercises allow you to lift heavier weights with more precision.

These workouts help in boosting overall fat loss in the body along with maximizing arm toning.

Dumbbell Exercises for Arm Fat

Here is a list of the five best and most amazing dumbbell exercises that can help you reduce arm fat and get toned and slimmer arms:

1) Dumbbell Overhead Press

Besides helping you reduce arm fat, the dumbbell overhead press can also help in developing stable and strong shoulders. This exercise can enhance body balance and prevent injuries.

How to do it?

Start in the upright standing position with your back straight while clutching dumbbells in both palms in an overhand grip at shoulder level. In a controlled movement, drive your hands straight to the ceiling, and hold. With control, lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height.

2) Biceps Curl

Biceps curls are a classic dumbbell exercise that not only help reduce arm fat but also increase strength to perform advanced weight lifting exercises.

How to do it?

Begin in a straight standing position while maintaining good form, with your back straight and feet slightly apart.

Engage your abdominal muscles, and clutch dumbbells in both palms while positioning your arms on the sides of the body. With your shoulders relaxed and upper arms fixed, raise the dumbbell to shoulder level, and hold. Gently release them back to their starting position. Repeat.

3) Dumbbell Front Raise

It can help improve the functional strength of the arms, enabling you to lift and carry heavy objects besides adding greater muscle definition to the shoulders.

How to do it?

Begin in a straight standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance and hands hanging in front while clutching dumbbells. Keep your palms angled to your thighs and abdominal muscles engaged and back upright.

Raise the dumbbells upward with your hands extended, palms angled to the floor, and elbows slightly bent. Keep them at shoulder height before lowering the dumbbells to their starting position. Repeat.

4) Dumbbell Triceps Extension

It provides numerous benefits, including reduced arm fat, increased strength, and enhanced stability.

How to do it?

Start in the standing position while clutching a dumbbell in both palms. Keep your head aligned to your chest, and hold the dumbbell directly over your head. The shoulders should be relaxed and abdominal muscles engaged.

Gently lower the dumbbell to the back of your head by curling your elbows. Hold before returning the weight back to its starting position. Repeat.

5) Renegade Row

It's an excellent dumbbell exercises that can strengthen the arm muscles along with building core strength.

How to do it?

Begin in the conventional high plank position while clutching dumbbells in both hands. While maintaining good form, move one arm at a time to bring the dumbbells to shoulder height. Swap sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned dumbbell exercises can help reduce arm fat by lowering overall fat percentage, maximizing arm toning, and boosting muscle mass. To reduce arm fat, you can also pair these dumbbell exercises with a balanced diet routine and cardio exercises to blast calories and maximize muscle toning.

You should start with a few warm-up exercises, such as wrist rotation, arm circles, shoulder rotations, and forearm circles before doing the aforementioned dumbbell workouts to prepare your muscles and avoid unwanted injuries.

