6 Ten-Minute Morning Yoga Exercises for Energy

Morning yoga exercises can wake you up, stretching your joints and muscles, and making you feel more energetic for the day.

Some simple yoga asanas can make you feel fresh, renewed and ready to face the rigors of another day. When done regularly, they also strengthen your body and make you feel more alive. Read on to learn about these yoga poses.

Morning Yoga Exercises for Energy

Check out these six ten-minute morning yoga exercises that can stretch your body and make you more energetic:

1) Happy Baby Pose

With this position, you can stretch your lower back and hips more directly. In this position, you work out your hips, inside of your thighs, andlower back. It's a great way to loosen up tight hamstrings.

Here's how you do this exercise:

On your mat, lay on your back.

Bring your knees up to your stomach, and grab the outside of your feet. Move your ankles and heels.

Breathe here, and try to keep your ankles right above your knees while your feet push against your hands.

2) Cobra Pose

In addition to stretching your shoulders, chest, and abs, the cobra pose also strengthens your arms and butt. This is a great exercise to work out your lats, triceps, abs, glutes, and hamstrings. This exercise can help you get rid of muscle tension.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lay on your mat on your stomach, with your legs shoulder-width apart and the tops of your feet on the mat.

Put your hands under your shoulders, and pull your elbows in toward your body.

Inhale, and as you push through the tops of your feet, straighten your arms.

Pull your shoulders back, and lift your chest off the floor.

Stop straightening your arms when your pelvis is no longer touching the ground. Take deep breaths for up to 30 seconds.

3) Downward Dog Pose

Downward Dog is a 'classic' yoga move that strengthens your arms and legs while stretching your shoulders, hamstrings, calves, and feet. It works out your thighs, abs, and shoulders.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Place your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Get on all fours on your mat. Inhale.

When you let out your breath, lift your knees off the floor, and push your heels down towards the floor. Raise your bottom up towards the ceiling. Don't keep your knees together.

Pull your shoulder blades towards your tailbone, and keep your head between your arms.

Stay where you are, and try to get your feet to touch the ground.

4) Garland Pose

The garland pose opens your hips, thighs, and ankles. It helps you work out your shoulders and stomach.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Squat down with your toes pointing out and feet as close together as you can get them.

Let your torso fall between your legs, and press your elbows against your knees.

Keep your tailbone down and chest up by using the resistance of your knees.

5) Bow Pose

In this pose, you stretch the front of your body and strengthen your back. Your lats, triceps, glutes, and hamstrings get a workout from this move.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lay on your stomach with your arms out and palms facing up.

Bend your knees, and reach back with your hands to grab hold of your ankles.

Keep your knees and hips in line.

As you breathe in, lift your heels away from your buttocks, and lift your thighs off the ground.

Put the blades of your shoulders back, and look forward.

6) Warrior I Pose

End your session with this wonderful yoga exercise that'll make you more confident. With the Warrior I pose, you can build strength in your legs, and open your hips and chest. This move works your abs, hamstrings, and quadriceps.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your feet together and arms by your sides.

Step into a lunge with your left foot, keeping your right leg straight and turning the foot 45 degrees.

Put your arms out over your head. Pull your shoulder blades together and down, and lift your head to look up at your fingertips.

Takeaway

There's nothing better than spending a few minutes relaxing in savasana at the end of a yoga class and walking out feeling carefree and light on your feet. Holding a pose may be your go-to way to relax, but yoga can also give you energy.

It's often used to relax and calm down, but yoga can also be stimulating. The best way to get the most out of your energy is to move your spine, breathe deeply, and move in a way that 'massages' your organs.

Whether you're a beginner or experienced practitioner, having an ideal morning yoga routine can be very refreshing and helpful.

Edited by Bhargav