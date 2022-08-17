6 Upper Abs Exercises for Women

For many women, shaping the upper abs or rectus abdominis, aka the six-pack muscles, is not an easy task. However, visible and toned abdominal muscles aren’t impossible if you know the right exercises to achieve them.

The good news is that there are abs exercises that can help you realize your goal. Whether you want a sculpted midsection or a six-pack, it's important to include a variety of compound and stabilization exercises in your workout. Unlike traditional sit-ups and crunches, compound exercises target your entire core, hit more muscles, and burn more calories.

Best Upper Abs Exercises for Women

The workouts mentioned below can help you tone your midsection and develop strength all over your body. On that note, here’s a look at the six most essential upper abs exercises for women:

1) Hollow Hold

The hollow hold is an excellent upper abs exercise that’s similar to an upside-down plank. This exercise works the hardest on the midsection, as the movement requires you to keep your muscles upright and stable throughout the move.

To do it:

Start the exercise by lying on your back, with your arms extended over your head andlegs together.

Lift your upper torso and legs off the floor at the same time, and hold the position.

To make the move more advanced, rock back and forth while maintaining the position.

Make sure to minimize the movements at your shoulder joints and hips.

Repeat.

2) Deadbug Pullover

The deadbug pullover is basically a combination of standard deadbug and kettlebell movement. It puts more tension on the upper abs, lats, and shoulders.

To do it:

Lying down, hold a kettlebell by its horn, and press it over your chest safely. Bend your knees at a 90-degree angle.

Gently press your lower back into the floor, and extend one leg while lowering the weight behind you. Alternate legs.

As you lower the kettlebell, make sure to keep a slight bend in your elbows, and allow your shoulder and core stability to determine your range of motion.

Repeat.

3) Stability Ball Crunch

The stability ball crunch is another amazing exercise for your upper abs. Although the movement might look simple, you're going to experience serious burns in your midsection.

This exercise allows a greater range of motion and also helps increase your overall stability and balance by engaging more muscles in the core area.

To do it:

Place a stability ball near you, and sit on it, with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Cross your arms over your chest, or simply keep them behind your head.

Slowly lean back as far as you can, and allow your back to fall over the ball.

Bend at your spine by engaging the abs and lifting the shoulders towards your legs, making sure to keep your legs and hips stable.

Lower back to the starting position, and repeat.

4) Hanging Knee Raise

A hanging knee raise is a beginner-level exercise that's great for enhancing upper abs and lower abs muscles. To make the move more challenging, straighten your legs, or hold a dumbbell between your knees.

To do it:

Hang from a pull-up bar, with your hands slightly wider than shoulder width and shoulder blades together.

Press your legs together, and slowly start to pull your knees towards your chest without using momentum.

Return your legs to the starting position, and repeat.

Make sure to keep your head and back stable.

5) Front Plank Walkout

The front plank walkout is a great full body bodyweight exercise that not only enhances your upper abs muscles but also targets your legs, shoulders, back, and chest.

To do iy:

Take a plank position, with your hands on the floor straight in front of you.

Keep your knees slightly bent and back a bit rounded.

Keeping your legs stable and in the same position, start to walk your hands away from your feet.

As you do that, your heels should start to come off the floor, and you’ll get on your tip toes.

Hold the position for a few breaths, and walk your hands back to the starting position.

Repeat.

6) The Hundred

The hundred is an intense upper abs-focused exercise that uses the core muscles. It also engages the calves and hamstrings by allowing te legs to be extended in the air throughout the move.

To do it:

Lie down on your back, and position your legs at a 90-degree angle in the air with your knees bent.

Extend your arms above your head, bringing your biceps near your ears.

Lengthen the back of your neck, and contract your abdominal muscles as you start to move your arms towards your feet till your back gets lifted off the floor.

Hold the position for a few seconds before lowering your back down to the starting position.

Repeat.

Takeaway

Now that you know some of the best upper abs exercises, try incorporating them into your full body workout routine to achieve the desired results.

If you're a beginner, train your abs two to three days a week, and be careful not to overtrain them. If you experience any muscle strain or discomfort while doing these workouts, check your form, or relax for a qhilw. If the pain continues, stop the exercise immediately.

