While they may sound enticing, waist-slimming exercises do not work the way you would want them to. In the world of weight loss, there’s no way to lose weight from one particular spot in your body. In other words, you can’t spot lose fat.

In order to have a slimmer waist for an hourglass figure, it’s important to be in a calorie deficit, which is the only way you’ll cut body fat regardless of whether you’re exercising or not.

Nevertheless, there are certain exercises you can do that will help you tone your muscles as you lose fat and allow you to mold the muscles the way you desire. As a result, exercises for smaller waist will not cut fat but tone muscles.

6 Waist-Slimming Exercises for Hourglass Figure

The following are some of the exercises that you can include in your workout routine to tone your waist muscles and work towards an hourglass figure.

1) Yoga

Yoga assists with toning the core muscles to make the waist appear slimmer. (Photo by Carl Barcelo on Unsplash)

If you’re unsure about which exercises to do on a daily basis for your waist, yoga is an excellent place to start.

There are several yoga poses such as reverse warrior or boat pose that enable you to work on the core muscles around your waist, and tighten them to make the waist appear slimmer and smaller.

2) Dead Bugs

The dead bug is an amazing abdominal exercise and is the pathway for a strong and tone core.

By now, it’s clear that a slimmer waist means tighter and more toned core muscles around the waist, and the dead bug focuses on exactly that.

With proper coordination of your hands and legs, you can engage your core to add resistance to the muscles, which in-turn helps with creating tightness.

3) Plank

Planks help with tightening the core muscles. (Photo by Olivia Bauso on Unsplash)

Planks are another pick from exercises for smaller waists that focus on your abdominal muscles. However, planks are great for the overall development of the abdominal muscles as well.

When your overall abdominal muscles become toned, your waist will appear slimmer from every angle rather than just the front or the side.

4) HIIT Routine

A high-intensity interval routine will always count as being among the most useful waist-slimming exercises. In this, you need to perform an exercise with 100% effort for approximately 30 seconds followed by a 20-second rest period or doing the same/different exercise with 20% effort for 30-seconds.

The idea is to increase metabolism and burn excess calories, which will trigger weight loss. However, with a HIIT routine, you will be focused on losing fat overall rather than toning one set of muscles.

5) Glute Exercises

Various glute exercises can help with toning the hips. (Photo by Ambitious Creative Co. - Rick Barrett on Unsplash)

Waist-slimming exercises may not always focus on slimming the waist, but can make your waist appear slimmer.

When it comes to an hourglass figure, you’ll need hips wider than the waist. Hence, focusing on glute exercises can assist in developing your posterior or booty, and with time, your waist will appear slimmer. Additionally, you will have achieved the hourglass figure (provided you have a larger bust).

6) Upperbody Routine

A small waist workout doesn’t need to focus solely on your waist all the time. Waist-slimming exercises can also be a part of a larger upper body routine.

In fact, a proper upper body routine will help you develop an hourglass figure more effectively than just focusing on waist-slimming exercises that tone your core muscles. An upper body routine will help you develop your shoulders and chest, while also toning your waist. This will ensure you’re doing the work needed to develop the upper portion of the hourglass figure.

For the lower portion/lower body, you need to do exercises that will develop your glute muscles and tone your hips.

Bottom Line

Waist-slimming exercises can be misleading if you do not understand how the weight loss process works. It’s important to know the basics of weight loss and weight gain to ensure your efforts bring the result you desire.

Hence, you must couple exercises with a proper diet, rest, and hydration to push your body and muscles towards the type of physique you want in a healthy fashion.

