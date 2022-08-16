6 Warm-Up Exercises for Beginners to Prevent Injury

You could be tempted to forgo warm-up exercises and start your workout right away if you are pressed for time. However, doing so puts extra tension on your muscles and raises your chances of injury.

Take a few minutes to relax your muscles into exercise mode before engaging in any type of exercise, whether it is team sports, cardio sessions, or strength training.

Proper warm-up exercises also get your muscles and neurological system ready for maximum performance during your workout.

Even doing a few pre-workout stretches will benefit your brain. Not only will it assist in preparing the muscles and joints, but it will also help prepare the brain to comprehend the movement patterns that will be used.

Best Warm-Up Exercises That Everyone Must Do

While warming up, it is a good idea to be aware of your limitations and consider your own range of motion. You can warm up for your sport specifically or try the following warm-up exercises that incorporate a variety of movements. Together, these movements can help your muscles become ready for the majority of workouts.

1) Heel walks

In addition to strengthening the muscles around the shin to lessen shin splints, this warm-up exercise will increase the operational range of motion and stability of the ankle.

Instructions:

To begin with, stand straight with your shoulders back and chest out.

Off the ground, lift both of your toes. With your right leg, take a step forward and plant your heel.

While walking ahead, do the same motion with your left leg.

At all times, keep your toes pointed up.

Your tibialis anterior, a muscle that surrounds the front of your shin, will become stronger as a result.

2) Knee to chest walks

This warm-up exercise will assist in increasing the functional range of motion in your lower back and hip flexors. It will also improve your balance and postural control.

Instructions:

Start off with your chest out and your shoulders back.

As you raise your right leg, grip it with both hands and pull it up and towards your chest.

Lift your left heel at the same time while maintaining a straight posture.

Hold the pose for two to three seconds.

Release your right knee slowly, advance with your left leg, and then repeat the motion with your right leg.

3) Planks

Planks are a great warm-up exercise for improving balance and posture. It will also strengthen your core and back.

Instructions:

Assume the push-up position. You can begin by performing a plank on your knees if you are a newbie. Try performing a plank on your forearms if you are more advanced. If you fall somewhere in the middle, consider performing a high plank with fully extended arms.

Keep your feet and palms firmly planted on the ground. Keep your core muscles firm and your back straight. Keep your head and back from drooping.

Hold the plank position for 30 to 60 seconds.

4) Side lunges

Your legs, glutes, and hips will all benefit from this warm-up exercise, which trains your lower body.

Instructions:

Put your feet hip-width apart when standing.

Step with your left foot to the left while pressing onto your right foot.

From here, bend your left leg while maintaining your right leg straight and squat down.

Pause for a little moment with your left knee just above but not past your toes. Your left foot should now be back in the starting position as you lift your hips.

Stride to the right and lunge. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 15 repetitions.

5) Toe walks

Your calf muscles will get stronger thanks to this warm-up exercise, which will improve the ankle joint's stability and functional range of motion.

Instructions:

Start by standing straight, with your shoulders back and your chest out.

While standing on the balls of your feet, lift both of your heels off the ground.

With your right leg, take a forward step, planting your foot's ball on the ground.

Point your toes downward. Your calf muscles will be engaged and isolated as a result.

After that, advance with your left leg.

6) Inverted hamstring stretch

Your lower back and hamstring, as well as your equilibrium and ankle stability, will all benefit from this warm-up exercise.

Instructions:

Initially, assume a straight stance with your chest out and shoulders back.

Just a little bit off the ground, lift your right foot.

Bend your hips and get your torso as low as you can without affecting the angle of your left knee.

Lift your arms straight up to your sides so that they are parallel to your torso as you stoop over. You should face up to your palms.

Reset your position to the beginning.

Workout routines should always include warm-up exercises, despite the fact that they are frequently neglected. Your body requires some form of exercise to warm up your muscles before you begin your workout.

Make an effort to warm up for at least 10 minutes. The longer you warm up, the more effective your workout will be.

