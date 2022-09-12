6 Ways 'What I Eat in a Day' Videos Can Impact Mental Health

Out of the different types of content available online, videos of the workout and diet routines of celebrities and other influencers are quite popular. The "what I eat in a day" videos show the stars eating carefully planned meals and favorite cheat foods. Health professionals are of the opinion that watching these videos can impact the mental health of the followers.

There are hundreds of such videos, and they include recipe ideas, shopping, cooking, meal preparation, and more. Although some of this content on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and so on may be inspirational and helpful, eventually they lead to several mental health problems.

How Can These Videos Affect Our Mental Health?

The videos are made with an intention to popularize the methods adopted by the movie stars, sportspersons, trainers, and models. Their experiences do have an immediate and lasting impact on their followers.

1. Wrong Generalization

The main problem with watching videos of what the stars eat is the wrong assumption that their diet can be applied to others. The celebrities follow a diet based on professional advice and designed according to their body type. Following the same eating pattern without consideration of one's unique requirements can lead to nutritional deficiencies, fatigue, and long-term adverse effects.

2. Unrealistic Standards

The creators of diet videos are usually athletes, fitness models, and celebrities whose nutritional requirements are dictated by their need to look or perform at a certain level. For those who watch these videos, it could create unrealistic body image expectations. As a result, they could suffer guilt or low self-esteem. Not able to follow the superstars' food habits can lead to anxiety and depression.

3. Smart Marketing and Vested Interests

Many influencers who create the "what I eat in a day" content have an interest in the business or product they promote in their videos. Slick marketing is packaged in the exaggerated claims about a few foods. The testimonials of users cannot be independently verified. These products are marketed through niche channels and are quite expensive.

4. Unhealthy Comparisons

By watching the videos about the transformation in a celebrity after following a diet routine, there is a tendency to compare and gauge the results of our own fitness journey. Furthermore, the stars follow a lifestyle built around diet, working out, and mental well-being habits, and they can afford it due to their financial security. For scores of others, this may not be true. Watching the videos nevertheless results in poor self-confidence and diminished commitment to continue with our routine.

5. Eating Disorders

This is the most prominent outcome of watching diet videos. Eating disorders are complex medical problems that affect a person's eating habits, their attitude toward food, behavior, and perception about their body and weight.

"What I eat in a day" videos can trigger eating disorders in vulnerable individuals. When they watch content about dieting, cutting out food groups, following extreme eating behaviors, and overexercising, it causes mental health problems.

How Should We Take These Videos?

We should follow a few guidelines to take care of our mental health and avoid any negative impact of watching the "what I eat in a day" videos.

While choosing to watch this type of content, look for videos made by creators who are credible and with appropriate certification like medical doctors, therapists, and dieticians. Make sure that you pick up aspects that align with your lifestyle and body requirements.

It's a good idea to consult your doctor before making any change to your diet. They are familiar with your health history and can help you steer clear of reckless copying or unfounded fads.

Stay on top of your mental health needs by going to therapy and performing self-care activities, like journaling, practicing gratitude, meditation, and regular exercise.

The right attitude toward "what I eat in a day" content is to take it for sensible motivation and potential insights. We should be motivated to cut out unhealthy habits and make small, viable changes for sustainable health rather than end up as nervous wrecks.

Steve George Verghese is a trained psychologist with an MSc in Counseling. Psychology from the Indian Institute of Psychology and Research.

