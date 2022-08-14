6 Weight Training Exercises for Fat Loss

Fitness experts agree that weight training exercises are important for fat loss and building strength. Fat loss is necessary as excess weight is bad for the overall health and fitness of the body. It significantly increases the likelihood of getting chronic diseases such as cardiac arrest, diabetes, high blood pressure and more.

The best and most effective weight training exercises are the ones that will involve several major muscles simultaneously and burn a high number of calories. These exercises tend to give you a significant afterburn effect, which translates into fat loss and muscle gain.

With that in mind, we have curated a list of the six best and most highly effective weight training exercises that you can include in your workout session for fat loss.

Weight Training Exercises for Fat Loss

1. Bulgarian Split Squats

Bulgarian split squats are one of the most effective lower body weight training exercises for fat loss. This exercise will help in burning a high number of calories as well as strengthening several muscles in the legs, such as calves, glutes, quads and hamstrings.

The unilateral nature of the exercise will also help in correcting the muscle imbalance in the legs, thereby promoting a better balance on both sides of the lower body. In addition to weight loss, Bulgarian split squats will also give your body a more refined and shredded look by targeting the muscles of your core that maintain the stability of the body.

2. Weighted Walking Lunges

Walking lunges are also among the many weight training exercises that can be incorporated into the workout routine for fat loss. This exercise will target several muscles throughout the entire body, including hips, quads, glutes, abdominals, hamstrings and calves.

Adding weight to the walking lunges adds to the intensity of the exercise, challenging you to push yourself further. This, in turn, will boost the calorie burn and torch fat from your body. Weighted walking lunges also help in boosting the resting metabolism of the body and help increase your endurance.

Furthermore, weighted walking lunges are also beneficial for building better stability and balance in the body.

3. Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swings are among the most popular weight training exercises for fat loss, helping you burn a decent number of calories in a short period of time. This is a low impact and high-intensity workout that will reduce the pressure on the elbows and ankles along with getting your heart pumping in no time. Additionally, the movements of this exercise will target your entire body, including the core, upper body, and lower body.

This quick yet convenient exercise will help in activating the muscles of the posterior chain which will enhance the explosive power output of the body and work on your overall fitness.

4. Dumbbell Thruster

The Dumbbell thruster is one of the most underrated yet effective weight training exercises that will work on several muscle groups throughout the body, including the back, legs, shoulders, arms, hips, and glutes.

It will help in the fat loss process by burning calories and strengthening the muscles throughout the body. The movement of this exercise will also help in the development of cardiorespiratory fitness and toning of the muscles.

Dumbbell thrusters will further help in building muscular endurance along with enhancing the coordination and balance of the body.

5. Weighted Box Step-Ups

Weighted box step-ups are also one of the best weight training exercises for fat loss, which will help in building high explosive power in the lower body and stabilizing your body.

The unilateral movement of the exercise is also good for building muscle symmetry in the body and reducing the chances of lower back injuries. Regularly performing weighted box step-ups will also help you develop the strength required for compound lifts like deadlifts and weighted squats.

Beginners can also start this exercise without the weights to understand the dynamics of the exercise and eventually load up progressively to add resistance to the exercise.

6. Renegade Row

Renegade row is a full-body exercise that will help in fat loss by toning the muscles of the body and giving the body a more ripped look. This exercise will significantly develop the strength of the upper body along with working on the stability and balance of the body.

Renegade row will also work on the body's core muscles, helping you get your much-desired six-pack abs.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned weight exercises are great options to be included in the workout session to lose fat and achieve a toned body with strengthened muscles, better power output, and more.

Beginners are recommended to start with bodyweight exercises to understand the proper movement and development of functional strength. This can later be translated into weight training exercises and compound movements with reduced chances of injury and better form for the exercises.

