6 Weight Training Exercises To Lose Weight

Weight Lifting for weight loss

For a lot of people, weight training is synonymous to bulking up. But that is not the truth. Weight training is a type of strength training program that not only helps you build muscles but it also helps you with fat loss.

As bizarre as it may sound, you can lose weight by lifting weight or simply by using them during your workouts. Therefore, if you are someone who thought that you need to do a lot of cardio and cut down your calories intake to lose weight, it is time to add weight exercises to your workout routine to speed up the process.

Now, we must clear the air. Weight training is not always about lifting super heavyweights like powerlifters do. It is a lot more than that. It can start with as low as 3-4 pounds and go up to manifolds of that.

However, one thing that you must remember is that the weight you choose should challenge you. Completing the sets should not be a cakewalk. You must struggle and challenge your body. Only that is when you will see some results. Results will include a change in your body composition, that is, an alteration in the muscle-fat ratio, weight loss, enhanced strength and endurance etc. This is mainly because weight training increases your calorie loss over a long period and helps you work on your core and major muscles.

Now, let us look at a weight training routine that will help you lose weight and get a perfect body!

Exercise #1

Standing Military Press

Instructions:

Step 1: Place a barbell on the squat rack at about chest level. Grab the barbell about shoulder width apart and make sure that your palms are facing forward.

Step 2: Bend your knees a little and position the barbell firmly on your collarbone.

Step 3: Lift it up by keeping it on your chest and step back with your feet about shoulder width apart.

Step 4: Lift the bar up by extending your arms over your head and make sure that you firmly lock it.

Step 5: Bend your elbows and lower the barbell down to bring it to your shoulder level. Inhale and lower it down to your collarbone.

Step 6: Lift it back up and repeat.

Do 2 sets with 15 reps each.

