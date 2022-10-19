6 Yin Yoga Poses & Exercises to Ease Lower Back Pain

Lower back pain is quite common in today’s sedentary world due to factors ranging from poor posture, lack of flexibility, restricted mobility to emotional stress and tight muscles.

Yin yoga poses and exercises with gentle and holding movements can help in releasing muscles and stretching the connective tissues. These poses can also help in releasing stress and melting tension, which can eventually ease lower back pain.

Yin Yoga Poses for Lower Back Pain

We have curated a list of the following six best yin yoga poses to help ease lower back pain and improving back health:

1) Sphinx Pose

It can help reduce lower back pain by stretching the back and opening up the chest.

How to do it?

Start off by lying down on the ground on your stomach, with your legs stretched behind you and positioned at hip distance.

Prop your upper body off the ground supported on your forearms and elbows stacked directly underneath the shoulders, with both arms parallel to each other.

Press your forearms and legs on the ground, with your chest and head raised off the ground.

Make sure to keep your public bones pressed onto the ground, with your elbows tucked towards the body, shoulder blades rolled back, and chest lifted. Hold.

2) Thread the Needle Pose

This yoga pose can stretch and strengthen the posterior chain and boost flexibility.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the position on all fours i.e., both hands and knees, with the core engaged and back straight.

Bring your left arm underneath your right, with your palm facing towards the ceiling.

Bring your left shoulder towards the ground, with your left cheek and ear on the ground.

Your hips should be raised along with your right elbow.

Broaden your upper back while relaxing the lower back. Hold.

3) Banana Pose

It can help lengthen and stretch the spine, helping reduce lower back pain.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on your back on the ground. Keep your legs extended in front of you and both arms positioned over your head and parallel to each other.

With one palm, grasp the other hand, and gently pull.

Bring your legs straight towards the same side of the hand you are grabbing, and slightly curve your body, positioning it like a banana. Hold.

4) Caterpillar Pose

It can help lengthen the spine and imporve back health, which is beneficial in reducing lower back pain.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming a seated position on the ground with your legs stretched in front of you, back straight, and core engaged.

Gently fold your body forward from the hips. Slowly drop your head, and round your back.

Relax all your muscles.

5) Eye of the Needle Pose

This yin yoga pose can help in easing lower back pain by releasing tension and tightness in the posterior chain.

How to do it?

Start off by lying flat on your back, with your feet flat on the ground and knees bent.

Raise your feet up so that the toes are in line with the knees.

Cross your left ankle over your right knee, and push your right knee towards your chest.

Bring your left hand between this gap between your legs and your right hand outside your right thigh to wrap around it. Hold.

Change sides, and repeat.

6) Legs Up The Wall Pose

This yoga pose involves gentle movements that can relieve tightness from the muscles and reduce tension.

How to do it?

Start off in a seated position with your face in front of a wall. Slide your legs up against the wall, and bring your upper body into a lying position on the ground.

Keep your butt as close to the wall as possible, with your arms by their respective sides.

The toes should be pointed towards the ceiling, with the back straight and pressed to the ground. Hold.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yin yoga poses are great to alleviate lower back pain. These poses can help ease lower back pain by lengthening the spine, building greater flexibility, enhancing posture, releasing tightness from muscles, reducing stress, and more.

You can also make use of blankets or blocks to aid you in performing these poses, which will enable you to be more comfortable in the poses for longer periods.

Poll : 0 votes