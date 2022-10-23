6 Yoga Exercises & Asanas for Weight Gain

Although yoga is frequently associated with weight loss, it's a little-known fact that these asanas can also cause weight gain.

It also aids in addressing concerns with digestion, low metabolism, and lack of appetite.

While most people are obsessed with losing weight, a small percentage may struggle to gain weight. They may indulge in binge eating and spend their days in bed, but they never seem to put on weight. Similar dangers exist for underweight and obese individuals.

To find out which yoga poses are best for gaining weight, read on.

Best Yoga Asanas for Weight Gain

Numerous issues, including slow metabolism, stress, appetite loss, and digestive issues, can be treated with yoga. To manage these issues and ensure that you reach your weight objectives, yoga is a good option.

Regular yoga practice can help acquire weight over time. Here are six best asanas for weight gain:

1) Wheel Pose (Chakrasana)

This pose develops flexibility and circulates blood more effectively through the body. It builds strength in the arms, shoulders, hips, thighs, and wrists, which promotes weight gain and boosts mass density.

Instructions:

Lie on your back. The arms should be behind your shoulders.

Thrust your body upward with the help of your arms while maintaining the integrity of your palms and feet.

With your body, form a structure like an arch.

Stay in this position for 1-2 minutes, after which, slowly return to your starting position.

2) Reclining Butterfly Pose

This yoga pose stimulates the abdominal organs and enhances the function of the kidneys, prostate, ovaries, and other organs. As a result, it helps keep you in shape and add muscles, increasing weight.

Instructions:

Lie a yoga mat down in a flat area. Do a backward squat.

Bend your knees, and connect the soles of your feet.

Stretch in the groin and inner thighs.

The palms of your hands should be facing up and slightly away from the body.

To stretch your neck's back, tuck your chin. Breathe easily, and gradually stoop your knees.

Spend around 30 seconds in this position.

3) Diamond Pose

Yoga poses like the diamond pose are excellent for weight gain. You can incorporate this pose in your yoga practice to improve digestion and does wonders for maintaining your metabolic rate.

Instructions:

Bow down on your knees. Bring your big toes together.

Put your heels up. Maintain a parallel chin to the ground.

Keep your head straight and crown pointing up.

4) Supported Shoulder Stand Pose

This yoga pose is excellent for weight gain, as it aids those who are underweight. It enhances the digestive system and relaxes the brain and also has other benefits. As the blood begins to flow downward, hair development gets boosted.

Instructions:

Lie on the mat with your back down.

The palms should be facing the floor while you keep your hands by your side.

Lift your feet gradually to form a 90-degree angle.

Support your waist with your arms.

Make sure the shoulders and arms are not carrying the bodyweight.

Hold this posture for 30 seconds.

5) Standing Forward Bend

It's one of the best yoga poses for weight gain. This simple pose keeps the spine flexible and powerful. If you do it frequently, this pose can be beneficial for your hip and calf muscles in terms of building muscle.

Instructions:

Stand with some space between your feet. Lift your hands, and slowly lower them.

To touch your feet, stretch your legs. Face the ground with your head down and eyes closed.

Ensure that your stomach is in contact with your thighs.

Hold this pose for 30-60 seconds.

6) Fish Pose

Another yoga pose that helps in weight gain is the fish pose. Both the digestive and cardiovascular systems are improved. Furthermore, this exercise helps activate and control the thyroid gland.

Instructions:

Start by assuming the padmasana position. Softly lean back till your head reaches the floor.

Maintain a raised, curved back. Hold onto your toes.

Hold this posture for a few seconds before shifting back to your starting position.

Takeaway

Both the mind and body can gain from daily yoga practice. You must use resistance exercise and consume an excess of calories if your objective is to gain weight or size of your muscles.

Combining the aforementioned asanas with a healthy diet can help produce positive outcomes. Foods high in proteins and carbs are essential for ensuring long-term healthy fats. Chapati, rice, suji, dals, and oats are essential.

To acquire weight, though, one must consume regular amounts of almonds, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, milk and milk products, soy chunks, tofu, eggs, and meat. It's essential to eat fruit and vegetables as well, as they provide the body with safe and nutritious glucose.

