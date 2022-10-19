If you are looking to tone your hips and thighs, practicing yoga exercises can be the best thing to do.

A sedentary lifestyle, hormones, age, poor eating habits, and genetics are some common causes that contribute to excess fat in the lower body region, particularly in the hips and thighs. But with the right yoga asanas, reducing fat can become a lot easier and more efficient. While these poses will not spot-reduce fat from your hips and thighs, they will help tone up your entire lower body muscles, hence making your legs look a lot slimmer and sculpted.

That said, here we have listed some of the best yoga poses that can help shed fat from the hips and thighs. These asanas will tone your legs and strengthen your entire lower body too.

6 yoga poses to lose hip and thigh fat

Check out these yoga exercises for toning up your hips and thighs. The below-given asanas are easy and can be done by beginner yoga practitioners as well.

1. Chair pose

Also known as – Utkatasana

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight with your arms raised overhead and biceps in front of your ears. Keep your arms parallel with your palms facing inward. Alternatively, you can also join your palms and hold both hands.

Bend your knees so that your thighs get parallel to the floor. Keep your inner thighs parallel to each other and slowly press your heels into the floor.

Bring your tailbone down towards the floor and keep your lower back straight and long.

Stay in this posture for a few seconds and then come out by straightening your knees and bringing your arms down to your sides.

2. Lord of the dance pose

Also known as – Natrajasana or Dancer pose

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand upright. Lift your left foot and move it behind so that your left leg gets parallel to the floor.

Bend your knee and reach your left arm to your left foot or big toe. Grab your left foot and gently stretch your right arm forward.

As you do this, keep your palms stretched out and keep your gaze on your right fingers.

Hold this posture for a few seconds and take deep breaths.

Come out of the pose and switch sides to repeat.

3. Warrior pose II

Also known as – Virabhadrasana

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight with your legs wider than your hip width. Turn your left heel with your toe pointing out. Use your right heel to ground yourself properly.

Make sure the arch of your right heel is in line with your left foot.

Now maintaining this position, lower your hips and stretch out your arms so they get in line with your shoulders.

Turn your gaze to the front and hold the posture for as long as you can.

Repeat the pose on the other side.

4. Camel pose

Also known as – Ustrasana

Step-by-step instructions:

Sit straight and lift your hips to raise your body.

Open your chest and slightly lean back while reaching back and holding the soles of your feet.

Gently hang your head behind you and keep your gaze on the back. Also, make sure there is no pressure in the lumbar spine area.

Hold this pose for a few seconds and take deep breaths.

5. Garland pose

Also known as – Malasana

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand tall with your feet wider than your hips and then slowly squat down on the floor. Make sure to squat down as deep as possible.

Keep your buttocks off the floor and join your palms in the front.

Push your elbows on the inner side of your knees and spread them as wide as possible.

Hold this pose for a few breaths and then stand back up.

6. Boat pose

Also known as – Naukasana or Navasana

Step-by-step instructions:

Sit upright with your legs extended straight in the front. Lift your legs off the floor while keeping your knees bent.

As you balance, slowly lift your hands off the floor and stretch them in the front.

Try to create a V shape with your lower and upper body.

Stay in this posture for a few seconds and take long and deep breaths.

Takeaway

While these yoga poses work wonders for toning the lower body, including the hips and thighs, they might not be suitable for people with lower back pain, stiffness, or certain health conditions. So, before you attempt these asanas, consult a doctor to determine whether they are safe or not. Most importantly, learn and practice yoga poses under the guidance of a trainer to prevent injuries.

