6 Yoga Exercises & Poses for Obesity & Weight Loss

Yoga exercises have been practiced for centuries for health and mental well-being. These exercises have evolved to boost well-being.

Obesity has been quite prominent due to varying factors including genetics and sedentary lifestyle. To target obesity and lose weight yoga is a reliable option. It can boost metabolism and stimulate the digestive system.

Yoga Exercises and Poses for Obesity and Weight Loss

We have created a list of six amazing yoga exercises that can target obesity and help with weight loss:

1) Revolved Chair Pose (Parivritta Utkatasana)

It canl help burn a decent amount of calories and target the fat around the abdomen and sides. It can also help open the back muscles.

To do this yoga exercise:

Start off in a tall standing position with your legs placed together before bringing your arms straight over your head.

Drive your hips back, and sit over your heels till the knees are angled at 90 degrees.

Bring your hands down in a prayer position in front of your chest by sliding your shoulder blades downward.

Twist your right elbow over your left knee, and hold it. Go back to the center, and repeat on the other side.

2) Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

It canl help burn the fat around the belly region and open up the shoulders and chest. It can also help in enhancing body stability and balance.

To do this yoga exercise:

Start off in a standing position with the legs apart wider than shoulder distance.

Turn your right foot outward to about 45 degrees and the left one to remain straight.

Raise your hands to shoulder height. Bend towards your right side from the waist, and place your right hand around your right foot and left hand extending towards the ceiling.

Turn your face towards your left hand, and hold it. Change sides, and repeat.

3) Plank Pose (Phalakasana)

It's among the foundational yoga exercises that can burn a lot of calories and maximize toning.

To do this yoga exercise:

Bring your body to all fours on the ground with your shoulders just above your palms and palms spread evenly on the ground.

Tighten your belly before extending your legs to the back one at a time, with your toes tucked in.

The body should be in a straight line. Keep your back firm and shoulder blades rolled back and together. Hold for a few moments before releasing.

4) Boat Pose (Naukasana)

It helps maintain constant tension throughout the body, burning calories and strengthening the muscles.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin by assuming a seated position on the ground, with the back straight and legs extended in front.

Raise your legs off the ground at an angle of about 45 degrees while keeping them straight and together.

Raise your hands parallel to each other, and hold them at shoulder height. Hold this position of tight V.

5) Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Besides helping you with weight loss, the seated forward bend can stretch the spine and posterior chain. It can also help in relieving tension from the posterior chain.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin in a seated position on the ground with your legs together, and straighten in front of you. Keep your core tightened and back firm.

Fold your upper torso, and bring it towards your legs. Reach forward with your arms straight, and touch them on your toes.

Hold before releasing.

6) Bridge Pose (Sethu Bandha Sarvangasana)

The bridge pose is an inverted back bend that provided numerous benefits, including better physical alignment, burning fat, improving posture, and more.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin by assuming a flat lying position on the ground with your feet flat on the floor and knees bent.

Position your arms on the sides. Push your hips off the ground, and drive them towards the ceiling with a tightened core.

Hold before releasing.

Bottom Line

Yoga exercises can contribute towards a healthier lifestyle. You can yield significant results in weight loss and obesity, boosting health and overall well-being.

