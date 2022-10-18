6 Full Body Kettlebell Exercises for Weight Loss

Kettlebell exercises are a great option for weight loss.

With the increased range of motion, full body kettlebell exercises are quite effective for both strength training and weight loss.

Full Body Kettlebell Exercises for Weight Loss

We have curated a list of the six best and most effective full body kettlebell exercises for weight loss:

1) Kettlebell Snatch

The kettlebell snatch is one of the most advanced exercises for weight loss, which also helps in building strength and improving posture.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance, and position the kettlebell slightly in front of yourself and in between the legs.

Hinge down at your hips, and slightly bend your knees to grasp the kettlebell with one hand, and bring it between your legs.

Assume the standing position with the kettlebell’s upward movement by straightening your back and driving your hips to the front.

As the weight passes chest height, twist your hand and kettlebell to bring it over your head with your arms straightened.

Change sides, and repeat.

2) Kettlebell Squat

Kettlebell squats can not only help in promoting weight loss, but they also enhance cardiorespiratory fitness.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position with the core tightened, feet apart at shoulder distance, and back erect.

Position the kettlebell on the ground in line with the ankle bones.

Grab the kettlebell with both hands through the handles, and bring it to your chin level.

Soften your knees, and lower your body to a squatting position while maintaining a rigid stance.

Hold for a few seconds, and assume the starting position. Repeat.

3) Kettlebell Lunge and Press

Besides aiding you in weight loss, this full body kettlebell exercise can also help in maximizing toning of the lower body.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with your legs apart at shoulder distance, and clutch the kettlebell in your left hand at shoulder height.

Bring your right leg to the front at 90 degrees while your rear knee hovers just above the ground in a bent position.

Drive the kettlebell straight towards the ceiling, and hold for a couple of seconds before returning to the starting position.

Change sides, and repeat.

4) Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swings can aid in weight loss by targeting the muscles in the back, butt, core, and legs.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance and a kettlebell positioned a couple of feet in front of you.

Hinge down at your hips till you can securely grasp the kettlebell in both hands.

With the momentum generated from your hips swinging. bring the weight between your legs.

With your back neutral, swing the weight, and bring it in front of you at shoulder height with both hands.

Assume the starting position, and repeat.

5) Kettlebell Halo

It's another efficient full body exercises for weight loss and building core stability and balance.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the standing position with a good posture while grasping the kettlebell in front of your body.

Start circling movement from your right side. Carry the weight towards the right side of your body before bringing it behind your neck and finishing off on the left side of your head.

After completing one rotation, move the kettlebell in the reverse direction. Repeat.

6) Kettlebell Clean and Press

It's an effective full body exercises for weight loss, as it help burn a decent number of calories.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with your legs apart at shoulder distance and a kettlebell in front of you.

Slightly bend your knees, and hinge down at the hips to grasp the weight in one hand.

Bring the weight between your legs in the swinging movement, and with the momentum, raise it to the front and up.

As the weight reaches above belly height, move your hand so that the kettlebell rests against the back of your hands, and drive it straight towards the ceiling.

Change sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are some of the best for weight loss and enhancing range of motion. They also provide numerous other benefitsm such as building greater strength, toned body, increased balance, core stability, and more.

Poll : 0 votes