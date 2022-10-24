6 Yoga Exercises & Poses for Weight Loss and Flexibility

Yoga exercises can help in building flexibility by stretching the major and minor muscle groups.

Flexibility and appropriate bodyweight are both important for overall health and well-being. It can help in preventing injuries and increasing core strength and body stability.

Yoga Exercises for Weight Loss and Flexibility

We have created a list of six amazing and efficient yoga exercises and poses that can help boost flexiblity and lose weight:

1) Eye of the Needle Pose (Suchirandhrasana)

It's one of the most efficient yoga exercises that can help in building greater flexibility by stretching the back, hips, and glutes.

How to do it?

Begin by lying flat on your back with your feet pressed onto the ground and knees bent.

Position the left ankle over your right thigh, with your left knee open on its side.

Raise your right foot off the ground, and drive your right thigh towards your chest.

Bring your left hand in between your legs to secure both palms around the back of your left thigh.

Try to push your right knee as close to your chest as possible. Change sides, and repeat.

2) Half Moon Pose (Ardha Chandrasana)

It's one of the most dynamic yoga exercises that can help in building core strength and stretch the thighs and hips.

How to do it?

Bring your body to the downward facing dog before stepping to the front with your left foot and placing it between both hands.

Move your left hand a few inches forward, depending on your body size.

Bring your right hand to your right hip before lifting your right foot off the floor and straightening your left leg.

Bring your right leg parallel to the ground by stacking your right hip over your left. Raise your right arm towards the ceiling, and gaze at your palms. Hold.

Change sides, and repeat.

3) Wide Angle Seated Forward Bend (Upavistha Konasana)

This pose can help build flexibility by stretching the thighs and posterior chains.

How to do it?

Bring your body into the seated position on the ground with your legs extended in front of you, and open both legs as wide as you can, with your toes pointed towards the ceiling.

Walk both hands to the front, and fold forward from your hips above. Hold before releasing.

4) Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana)

This pose can stretch the spine and help in strengthening the legs and posterior chain.

How to do it?

Assume the downward facing dog position before stepping forward with your left foot and positioning it in between your hands.

Angle your right heel to about 45 degrees before raising your hips and straightening both legs.

With your back flat, bring your chest towards your left knee. Repeat. Change sides, and repeat.

5) Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana)

It can not only help in building better flexibility but also release tension from the hips and boost mental focus.

How to do it?

Assume the downward facing dog position before stepping forward with your left foot in between your hands.

Bring your right knee to the ground, and raise both arms over your head, and reach towards the ceiling. Move your shoulders away from your ears to feel the deep stretch in your back and shoulders. Change sides, and repeat.

6) Reclined Hand to Big Toe Pose (Supta Padangusthasana)

It's an underrated yoga exercises that can open up your pelvic region and reduce tightness from the muscles.

How to do it?

Bring your body into the lying position with your knees bent, back flat, and feet pressed onto the ground.

Bring your left knee towards your chest, and with a yogi grip, warp your left palm around the big toe.

Extend the left leg towards the ceiling and the right along the ground. Make sure the hips remain pressed onto the ground.

Change sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga exercises are a decent starting place to increase flexibility and reduce weight.

Other benefits of these exercises include strengthened core, better stability, increased coordination, increased calorie burn, and more.

You can also try out different advanced yoga exercises after building strength and flexibility.

Poll : 0 votes