6 Yoga Poses to Balance Your Gut

Yoga isn't just great for flexibility and mobility but also for the internal organs, especially the gut.

The gut is the second brain, and it's connected to all other organs and systems. If you suffer from digestive issues like bloating, gas, or constipation, it can be difficult to know where to start when looking for relief. The following yoga poses can help get your gut in balance so that you feel better from inside out.

Downward Facing Dog and Other Best Yoga Poses for Gut

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Downward facing dog

It's a pose to begin any yoga sequence, as it opens the chest and stretches out the entire body.

To do it:

Begin on all fours, with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees directly under your hips. Your fingers should be spread wide apart, with each hand in contact with the floor at an angle slightly wider than 90 degrees.

Inhale, and exhale as you press firmly into the ground with both hands, and straighten your arms so that they're parallel to the floor.

Lift your legs up till they're parallel to the floor. Push your hips up, forming an inverted 'v'-shape of sorts.

Hold the position for a minute, and rest.

#2 Cat cow pose

The cat cow pose is a gentle movement that alternates between stretching and contracting the spine, which can help with digestion.

To do the pose:

Start on all fours.

Inhale as you arch your back, and look up towards the ceiling.

Exhale as you bring your gaze towards your navel, and round your spine like a dome.

Repeat for 5-10 rounds.

This pose helps ease tension in both the lower back and neck areas. It also helps relieve constipation, as it stimulates more blood flow throughout the digestive tract.

#3 Cobra pose

This yoga pose is good for the gut, as it stretches the abdomen. When you do this stretch, you help push out gas that may have been trapped in the digestive tract. It also opens up the lungs and rib cage, allowing better breathing.

Here's how it's done:

With your palms facing forward and fingers pointing towards your feet, slowly push up from the floor till your arms are fully extended overhead.

Slowly lower back down to touch the floor as you exhale.

Repeat five times for one set.

Rest 30 seconds between sets of three or four repetitions if needed.

#4 Side plank

This yoga pose is great for the digestive system, as it strengthens the muscles supporting the spine and abdomen. Strong abs also improve digestion, allowing food to pass smoothly through the body.

It's done as follows:

To get into the pose, start in a plank position on one side with your elbow directly under your shoulder, hips even with each other, and parallel to the ground.

Lift up till you're resting on one forearm while holding yourself up with the opposite arm as well as landing on one foot (which should be tucked under or behind you).

Don't forget to keep breathing.

#5 Knees to chest pose

It's an excellent way to relax and relieve tension in the lower back.

Here's how it's done:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Pull both knees towards your chest, and gently hug them together by wrapping both arms around the thighs.

Relax in the position for up to two minutes; it's easy to fall asleep if you do it long enough.

If you have trouble with the pose, try putting a pillow under your back so that there's less pressure on the hips. Also use one arm instead of both to hug them closer together for support.

#6 Bridge pose

Also known as setu bandha sarvangasana, it's a great backbend that opens the chest and shoulders while strengthening the back and core. This pose stretches the hamstrings, improves posture, and relieves stress.

Do it as follows:

Start on your knees with your feet flexed under your hips.

Press firmly down through your palms or elbows into the floor for stability.

Keeping your knees bent at 90 degrees, lift your hips off the floor as high as possible while keeping your feet flat on the floor.

Hold the position for 30 seconds to a minute before releasing back down onto the mat in the child’s pose.

Repeat 3-5 times.

Takeaway

The aforementioned yoga poses are great for balancing your gut. They can help you find balance in your life and connect with yourself.

It’s important to do what feels right for your body, so don’t feel pressured into doing any one of these yoga poses if they don’t feel comfortable or don’t seem to be working for you. The key is consistency: keep practicing these poses every day and see how much better you feel.

