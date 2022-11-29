6 Yoga Poses to Ease Joint and Back Pain

Joint and back pain are becoming a painful reality for most people nowadays. Usually associated with aging people, these ailments are now quite common even among younger people.

The reason? Lack of activity, of course. Humans are not made to sit in air-conditioned rooms all day long without the need for physical activity. Like all animals, humans need to exercise and move their body regularly to keep it fit and fine.

Lower back pain and joint pain is, in most cases, a sign of weakened muscles due to underuse. For example, if your thigh and calf muscles are weak due to lack of activity, that will put greater strain on your knees.

Similarly, if your hip and thigh muscles are weakened over time, your lower back will bear the brunt. Hence, you need to exercise to improve blood circulation, strengthen these muscles, and make them stronger.

There are certain exercises to prevent join pain, and yoga exercises for lower back pain that you can do to ease these kind of chronic pain. Below, we will discuss some of these exercises.

Yoga Poses to Ease Joint and Back Pain

Check out the following six yoga poses to ease joint and back pain.

1) Downward Facing Dog

This is a very good beginner-level full body stretch that's especially good for joint and back pain.

It stretches the entire posterior effectively, from the shoulder and back muscles to the hamstrings and calves. It's also a recommended pose for hip and leg joint pain.

Instructions:

Start by getting onto all four of your limbs. Raise your knees to straighten your legs.

Take two slow steps backward, and move your hands slightly forward to form a 'V' with your body.

Spread out your fingers. Concentrate on extending your legs and lowering your heels to the ground.

Relax your head between your arms, and look through your legs or up to your belly button.

Hold for 30-60 seconds.

2) Cat-Cow Pose

This gentle stretch is so effective that you will fall in love with it. It allows for a nice flexion and extension of the spine, improves blood flow along the spinal column, increases mobility, and relieves tension. It can also be beneficial for the shoulders and wrists.

Instructions:

Beginning on all fours; position your shoulders over your wrists, and hips over your knees.

Inhale slowly, and as you exhale, round your spine, and lower your head towards the floor (this is the cat posture).

Inhale and lift your head, chest, and tailbone towards the ceiling as you arch your back to assume the cow position.

Perform the pose for 1-3 minutes.

3) Sphinx Pose

One of the best yoga asanas for relieving back pain, the sphinx pose creates a nice, natural curve for the lower back. It also engages the abs and core, which is helpful in reducing lower back pain.

Instructions:

Lie on your stomach with your legs straight and together behind you.

As you raise your chest off the floor, place your elbows under your shoulders and forearms on the floor.

Consider lengthening your spine while keeping your shoulders relaxed as you press your hips and thighs into the floor.

Raise your upper body till you feel a pleasant stretch in your lower back. Do not overextend, and cease immediately if you experience discomfort or pain.

Maintain the position for 30-60 seconds.

4) Crescent Lunge

This pose is beneficial for the entire body. It targets the hip flexors and quads, stretching and strengthening them so that they're able to take pressure off the lower back. It can also open up the hips and work the shoulder joints.

Instructions:

Take a large step forward with your left foot to assume an almost mat-length staggered stance.

While bending your front knee, keep your back leg straight and heel off the ground.

Try bending your front leg till your thigh is parallel to the ground. The hips should be squared to the front.

Extend your arms to the ceiling on either side of your head, and stretch up as you press your hips into the mat, and extend upward.

Repeat for 30–60 seconds on the opposite side.

5) Child's Pose

The child's pose relieves pressure on the lower back by elongating and aligning the spine, decompressing and stretching it. That helps relieve back pain. The pose also helps reduce hip and knee pain by stretching these areas gently but effectively.

Instructions:

Kneel with your knees hip-width apart and feet together behind you on a yoga mat. Inhale deeply, and as you exhale, place your torso on top of your thighs.

To lengthen your neck and spine, pull your ribs away from your tailbone and head away from your shoulders.

Rest your forehead on the ground, and extend your arms in front of you.

Hold for 1–2 minutes.

6) Happy Baby Pose

If you want to end your yoga session on a positive note, try this beautiful yoga pose that will give you a stretch so deep you wouldn't want to come out of it.

The happy baby pose is one of the best stretches yoga has to offer. It stretches the lower back, hamstrings, and inner thighs and best of all — it makes you super happy. The pose is great for relieving back pain. Perform it before going to sleep every night or after waking up in the morning to notice a real difference.

Instructions:

Get into a face-up position while lying on your bed with bent knees and feet flat in front of you.

Raise your feet off the ground, and grasp their outer edge with your hands.

Pull your feet gently towards your chest, and bend your knees to the floor on each side of your body. Maintain a flat back on the floor.

Hold for 1–2 minutes.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned exercises regularly can help alleviate joint and back pain. However, you should also consider indulging in other forms of low-impact exercises, like walking and swimming, to keep the body strong and prevent any kind of chronic pain.

