6 Yoga Poses & Exercises for Achy Feet

Achy feet may be a sign of a more serious condition that requires immediate medical attention. Learn the cause of your foot discomfort and how to relieve it here.

A foot ailment will arise for 75% of Americans at some point in their lives. Our feet are crucial for walking and other daily activities. Because of this, most of us will at some point in our lives have severe foot pain.

Common factors include wearing the wrong shoes. But achy feet can also be a sign of more significant issues that need to be addressed.

The discomfort might be minor to severe, last for a short while, or be a persistent problem. Your foot discomfort can be relieved in many different ways.

Which Yoga is Best for Achy Feet or Foot Pain?

Yoga allows you to work on all of your foot muscles and joints, making it one of the finest ways to get relief from achy feet. It is a slower type of exercise that improves your foot strength and stability.

Check out these 6 yoga positions for achy feet:

1) Tree pose

The tree pose strengthens your feet, provides relief from achy feet, and enhances balance. For support, you might perform it in front of a wall.

Instructions to follow:

Stretch your toes and take a deep breath. The heels of your feet can brush against one another.

Place your left foot on the inner side of your right thigh while bringing your left foot to the side and bending your left knee. Keep in mind that the heels have to be loose and touch your right thigh.

In the namaskar pose, join your arms in front of your chest.

As you inhale, raise your arms to the ceiling.

Inhale deeply and hold your breath.

As you exhale, bring your arms to your chest.

Drop your feet gradually.

Exercise two more times with your right foot.

2) Frog pose

The frog pose can help you get relief from achy feet as it provides a good stretch to your soles.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin in the squat position.

Your arms should be tucked inside of your legs while your fingertips rest on the floor in front of you.

Your heels should be raised as you stand on your toes.

Elevate your hips and straighten your legs.

Take a deep breath in and keep your fingers on the floor and your heels up.

Repeat 20-30 times, exhaling each time you squat back down.

3) Garland pose

The garland pose improves ankle mobility, which helps in easing achy feet. It also releases stress from the hips and is a great pose to practice during menstruation.

Here’s how to do it:

As you spread your toes, carefully bring your hips down toward the ground.

Maintain a long spine as your hips begin to descend toward the ground.

Connect the palms of your hands in the prayer position by letting your elbows lightly push against your inner thighs or knees.

Lift your chest upwards towards your thumbs. Hold and inhale deeply.

4) Prancing feet pose

Your fascia and toes will become more flexible and stronger as a result of this pose. It will also help in easing achy feet.

Here’s how to do it:

Take a basic upright posture.

Now, slowly raise one heel off the floor and tip over onto your toes.

Put that foot back on the floor and move the other foot in the same way.

In a smooth prancing motion, continue switching sides.

Prancing Feet Pose can be done while holding onto a table or chair's back if you feel unbalanced.

5) Toes pose

This is a great pose to relax your plantar fascia. Your soles are also stretched, resulting in easing your achy feet.

The toes pose is demonstrated as follows:

Start by sitting with your knees bent and your buttock resting on your feet's soles.

Raise your heels and tuck your toes under them.

In this position, inhale deeply a few times.

Pull your palms forward to ease pressure if the bottoms of your feet are hurting.

But we would advise you to sit up straight and gradually lift your back.

6) Diamond pose

Your leg muscles and the bottoms of your feet are relaxed. The lower abdomen benefits greatly from this pose as well. To aid in digestion, many people perform this pose after eating.

Here is how you perform:

Sit down and fold your knees.

Place your buttock between your feet.

You can make slight adjustments in your position to make it more comfortable.

In this position, take a few deep breaths.

Takeaway

Our feet give the strongest foundation possible to our bodies and make it possible for us to move, balance, and remain firmly planted. Yoga is a terrific technique to develop this awareness, as well as strength and flexibility so that you can pay close attention to your feet.

By taking care of your feet, you are taking care of your body from the ground up. With these yoga poses that concentrate on your feet, you can keep them healthy and happy.

