Seasonal allergy can be a concern for many people. When the weather changes, it can be annoying to deal with symptoms like itchy eyes, swollen nasal passages, and a runny nose.

Some people choose to take over-the-counter or prescription drugs to treat seasonal allergy symptoms whereas others choose more natural methods (like yoga) or herbal remedies or nasal sinus washes.

Here we shall discuss some yoga poses that can help relieve seasonal allergies.

Yoga Poses for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Check out these 6 yoga poses for seasonal allergy relief.

1. Fish Pose

The fish pose opens the chest and lets air into the body. The stiffness in the lungs, throat, and chest is relieved, and the lymphatic system is balanced.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose for seasonal allergy relief:

Lie on your back with your legs stretched out and your arms at your sides.

Lift your pelvis and slide your hands under your glutes and palms on the ground.

Lower your glutes onto your hands, elbows tucked into your sides.

Inhale, bend your elbows, and use your forearms to help lift your chest, head, and shoulders up toward the ceiling.

While your head is still up, tilt it back and let the top of your head rest on the floor.

2. Shoulder Stand

Shoulder stand is an inversion that helps your body drain better and can help open your nose. You can change this pose by putting a block under your sacrum and keeping your legs up, or by putting your legs up against a wall.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose to get relief from seasonal allergy:

To get into this position, lie on your back and bring your knees in toward your chest.

Lift your hips and buttocks off the mat, and using your hands to support your lower back, start to straighten your legs up toward the ceiling.

Keep your neck still, look softly, and tuck your chin toward your chest. Start to gently pull your shoulder blades closer together until you can feel the weight of your body on your shoulders.

Beginners should keep their hands on their backs and hold the pose for 5 deep breaths. As you get better at it, you can stay for longer and even try a different version by putting your legs in the lotus position.

To get out of the pose, put your hands behind your back to support it, bend your knees, and slowly lower your back to the floor.

3. Plow Pose

This pose is one of the best for relieving seasonal allergy as it helps clear your sinuses and breathing passages. It also makes your body more balanced and calms your mind.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose for seasonal allergy relief:

Starting from the shoulder stand, support your back with your hands and start to bring your legs over your head.

Try to touch the floor with your toes and the tops of your feet. Keep your hands on your back or interlace your fingers and squeeze your shoulder blades together more.

Stay for 5 breaths and slowly increase the time until it feels good in your body.

You can choose to keep your legs straight, or you can bend your knees and place them close to your ears on the mat. For this variation, keep your fingers intertwined behind your back or reach your arms up and touch your toes with the tips of your fingers.

To get out of the pose, support your spine by putting your hands on your back.

You can get out of the shoulder stand by lifting your legs straight up to the ceiling, or you can keep your knees bent and slowly lower your whole spine back down to the mat.

4. Bridge Pose

This pose stretches the muscles in the chest, heart, and hips. It releases tension in the neck, shoulders, and spine, relaxes the body, and helps with mild depression and stress.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose for seasonal allergy relief:

Start by lying on your back. Bring both feet flat on the mat and bend your knees up toward the ceiling.

Make sure your feet are next to each other and hip-width apart, and lightly touch your heels with your fingertips.

To get up, press your heels down on the mat, lift your hips and chest up, and start to gently slide your shoulder blades closer together down your back. Put your fingers together behind your back, and stay there for 5 deep breaths.

5. Wheel Pose

The wheel pose helps you breathe deeper, opens your chest and shoulders, makes your spine more flexible, makes you stronger, and may even help regulate your blood sugar and working of the adrenal glands.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose for seasonal allergy relief:

Set your feet up like you would for bridge, and put your palms flat on the floor close to your ears with your fingers pointing towards your shoulders.

As you lift your pelvis, lift your head and put the top of your head on the floor.

Stabilize yourself with your legs, hands, and heels, and lift your hips up toward the ceiling.

Press down hard with your palms and heels as you feel this backbend open up your whole front side.

6. Skull Shining Breath

This is a great breathing exercise to do if you want to clear out your sinuses and nasal passages. This exercise involves letting out your breath quickly and forcefully. It is done to cleanse the body and is good for clearing out your lungs.

Here's how you can do this breathing exercise for seasonal allergy relief:

Put your hands on your knees and make sure that your back is straight.

Close your lips and make a small space between your teeth to keep your jaw loose.

Take a slow, calm breath in through your mouth, and forcefully blow out through your nose.

As you let your breath out through your nose, you should feel your belly button snap in toward your spine and your belly pull in.

Repeat this breath for about 30 seconds, and then slowly work up to doing it for a few more minutes.

These yoga poses and breathing routine will afford you seasonal allergy relief in a natural and relaxed manner.

