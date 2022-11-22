6 Yoga Poses to Stretch and Strengthen Your Chest

When the focus is to strengthen the chest, resistance training is very beneficial but so are yoga poses.

You won’t be able to add muscle mass with yoga poses the way you can with resistance training, but you can strengthen your chest using yoga poses, as they can help build isometric strength. The idea is to hold your bodyweight against any unmovable force, helping build leaner muscles.

Yoga poses to strengthen chest

The following six poses can help strengthen the chest by opening it up and enabling activation of the smallest fibers in the pectoral muscles. Let's get started:

1) Child’s pose

This is an all-purpose yoga pose to relax and release tension from across muscles and joints. It helps reduce stiffness and protects the spine by making it stronger.

To reap all the benefits, focus on stretching the joints and muscles as much as possible without discomfiting yourself. You can choose to keep your arms on the floor or have them extended, but you must flare your chest and allow it to open up.

2) Thread the needle

This yoga pose helps with the upper back, chest, and also the shoulder joints.However, you need to ensure that when you’re in this pose, your knees are wider than shoulder width.

Without that, you will not be able to get the complete range of motion for the stretch. Additionally, maintain a slight chest engagement to hold the stretch.

3) Wheel pose

The wheel pose requires you to be flexible enough to lift your upper and lower body, and hold your ankles with your hands.

Once you’ve attained the position, to strengthen your chest, flare it, and hold the position for at least five counts before relaxing. As you will be on your belly, it’s best to relax the position slowly instead of dropping your body to the floor with a jerk.

4) Downward facing dog on the wall

This version of the yoga pose works on the lower and upper body. The idea is to hold the immovable object, and use it to stretch your torso.

Not only will it work to strengthen your chest, but it will also work on strengthening and improving mobility for other parts, such as the hamstrings, lower back, and even shoulders.

5) Downward facing dog

This is one of the most common yoga poses. The downward facing dog can be used in multiple ways to work on various muscle groups.

Coming to the pectoral muscles,keep your chest stretched, armpits lifted and mid-spine towards the floor. Hold the position for at least 5-6 counts before relaxing.

6) Back and side bending

When you’re bending towards your back or side, you will be able to stretch your pectoral muscles, especially with a back bend. You have to keep your arms extended overhead and clasped.

However, with the back and side bending, you need to be wary of not going too intensely from the start. Start slowly, and allow the fibers to warm up before upping the intensity and degree.

Bottom Line

Yoga poses to strengthen the chest should be a part of your overall routine. In fact, yoga should be a part of your fitness regime, even if it’s once or twice a week. It’s a great way to start the day, and you can use it to keep your muscles moving on rest days too.

Moreover, yoga comes with a plethora of benefits that are not just physical but also helps calm the mind. You may find solace in lifting weights, but yoga can refresh your mind in a whole new way.

