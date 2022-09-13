6 Effective Yoga Poses That Will Burn Fat Fast

Yoga is an excellent way through which you can burn fat. People often think that yoga just instretching and can't help them lose weight. However, if you stick with it and know what you're doing, yoga can be a useful tool in your weight loss journey.

This workout helps you stretch your muscles, which makes you feel better and helps your blood flow. It can speed up your metabolism over time if you do it right.

Yoga has many health benefits, but the best thing about it is that anyone can do it at home. You don't need any special tools or machines to do yoga. All you need is a good yoga mat.

Yoga Poses to Burn Fat Fast

Check out these six easy yoga poses that will help you burn fat and lose weight quickly.

1) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This asana is a great way to stretch out your body and burn fat. It can help your arms, legs, and stomach get stronger. It can also strengthen the muscles in your shoulders. In this type of yoga pose, you bend forward, which can be good for your health in the long run.

Here's how this exercise works:

Lay on your stomach flat.

Try to slowly lift your upper body with your palms to make a mountain pose.

As you raise your upper body, take a breath in and hold it for 30 seconds.

Exhale and go back to the starting position. Do this 10-15 times.

2) Bhujangasana

This yoga pose burns fat and strengthens the muscles around the core in a gentle way. It also helps to fix the problems caused by bad posture. Performing this pose right after the downward dog pose will help you burn fat.

Here's how this exercise works:

Lay flat on your stomach and put your hands next to your shoulders.

Stretch your legs back so that your feet and pubis are both on the floor.

Inhale and lift your upper body, making sure that your pubis and toes stay on the floor at all times.

Hold this position for 25 to 30 seconds before exhaling and slowly going back to the starting position.

3) Chaturanga Dandasana

This classic sequence is basically a low push-up, and when done right, it will help you burn fat and build muscle. To keep perfect form, you have to tighten your core, move your legs, and use your arms. Even experts have to move in a controlled way.

Here's how this exercise works:

Get into a plank position on all fours with your shoulders directly over your wrists and your legs stretched out behind you, your weight balanced on them.

Lift your thighs off the floor.

Pin your back muscles to your shoulder blades, then flex your elbows and hug them close to your lower ribs.

Lengthen your tailbone, stretch your neck and take a deep breath.

4) Virbhadrasana

With this pose, you can stretch every part of your body. It can help the body stay flexible and in balance. But it's not an easy pose, and you should only do it if you know how. It can make your legs, back, and shoulders stronger.

Here's how this exercise works:

Stand up straight with your feet together.

Spread your legs out 3–4 feet.

Turn towards the side with one foot forward and the other backward. The back leg's foot will be at right angle to the front foot, which will be facing one direction.

Your hips will be squared towards the front.

Try to raise your hands slowly over your head.

Stay in this position for 15 seconds. Switch knees and do it again.

Try doing this 10-15 times.

5) Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

The bridge pose is a great choice if you want to burn fat, lose weight and are looking for easy yoga asanas. It's a type of yoga pose that makes you feel good and stretches your back. It can make you feel more alive and give you more freedom of movement.

Here's how this exercise works:

Lie down on your back on the floor and put your feet flat on the floor, with your knees bent, about hip-width apart.

Bring your feet closer to your hips.

Keep your feet in a straight line and try to lift yourself up so that your stomach is facing up. Repeat 10–15 times.

6) Dhanurasana

This pose is one of the easiest to do, and it works your whole body to burn fat and build muscle.

To do this yoga posture:

Lay on your stomach with your legs straight and your feet flat on the floor.

Bend your knees and put your feet on top of your hamstrings.

As you inhale, lift your hands, arms, head, shoulders, and chest off the floor.

Hold this pose for up to 90 seconds, gradually increasing to 2 minutes.

Exhale, and you'll get back to where you started.

Takeaway

Yoga is a good, healthy way to lose weight. Make sure to do the poses above regularly to burn fat and make your body stronger and more toned.

