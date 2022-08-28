Simple Diet Changes That Helped Jason Aldean Lose Weight on Tour

Jason Aldean is a famous American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer. He made it to Forbes' Celebrity 100 list in 2017, ranking at 98. As many as 27 of his 38 singles have peaked at number one on Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts. He has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and twice for Best Country Album.

Aldean was awarded the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award in 2019, becoming the sixth artist to do so. The honor is presented to musicians who continually top the charts over the span of a decade.

Aldean used to cut quite a dashing figure in his youth. When he was younger, it was easier for him to eat backstage pizza after finishing a late show without facing any physical consequences. At 45, though, unhealthy food habits caught up with him.

It's not entirely his fault, though, as the nature of his profession is such that it requires him to be on the road for long periods. It's easier to give into the cravings and have junk food at any time of day or night, without any thought for consequences. That was what happened with Aldean.

As a result, the country music artist consulted with a dietitian to assist him to develop healthier eating habits. After examining his typical diet, they reached an unexpected conclusion: he wasn't eating enough.

That was not surprising, as typical junk food such as pizza, burgers etc. are high in saturated fats and sugar, and have an unbalanced carb to protein ratio. Besides providing very little nutrition in the form of vitamins and minerals, such foods can fill you up faster and also make you hungry quicker. Irregular eating times and unhealthy eating patterns eventually lead to unhealthy weight gain.

After consulting the nutritionist, Aldean began changing his eating habits, incorporating healthy and well-balanced meals into his daily routine. The quantity as well as quality of his food was drastically increased to provide his body with the nutrition it was craving for.

What Changes Did Jason Aldean Make in his Diet?

The formula is simple: a meal should be balanced in its macro as well as micronutrients. The macronutrients such as carbohydrates, fat, protein, and fiber must be consumed in a healthy ratio, and micronutrients like vitamins and minerals need to be consumed in variety, as well as RDAs.

Aldean lessened the amount of empty carbs (refined flour), increased his intake of healthy whole grains and replaced unhealthy fats in his diet with healthy ones. He ate a variety of fruits and vegetables every day for vitamins and minerals and had adequate amount of whole grains and vegetables to fulfill his fiber needs.

You can do the same by simply calculating the amount of nutrients your body needs according to your weight, job profile, number of calories spent per day, etc.

Some of Aldean's meals are healthy, as he has four eggs with avocado for breakfast followed by a protein bar a few hours later as a snack. For lunch, he generally has fish, salmon, broccoli etc. followed by a protein bar. In his own words, his diet now contains 'a lot of protein, a lot of veggies, not a lot of carbs and not a lot of sugar'.

Jason Aldean has already started seeing results from his new, improved diet. His metabolism has gone up; his energy levels on the road or at shows is up, and he feels good. He stays hydrated and has changed his sleeping patterns for the better. These things are key to actually feeling good in your skin.

Jason Aldean also takes around 12 vitamins and mineral supplements daily, everything from vitamin A to vitamin C, he says.

He feels that has helped him get over his mid-day and late-night crashes and feel more energetic. When it comes to working out, he's not a fan of gyms or workout plans. He would rather check in to a local YMCA and play basketball with the band.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav