7 Best Barbell Exercises to Get Big Biceps Like Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone needs no introduction. The man who personified Rocky Balboa is still going strong at 75, and regularly shares clips from his intense training that helped him sculpt his body for the Rocky and Rambo movies.

Sylvester Stallone continues to be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, not just for his talent on and off screen, but also for his jaw-dropping, chiselled physique. The actor is known to push himself physically, and his determination and dedication towards his body is admirable.

Cultivating biceps like Sylvester Stallone's is no small feat, however, there are ways to achieve it if you follow a proper diet and take up the right workout routine.

Best Barbell Exercises to Get Big Biceps Like Sylvester Stallone

There are big biceps, then there are huge biceps. Sylvester Stallone's biceps would definitely fall in the second category. Here are some barbell exercises you can perform to get meaty biceps like Stallone.

1) Standing Barbell Biceps Curl

Standing barbell curls are a simple and effective way to engage the bicep muscles and can help you build bigger arms and biceps.

Here's how you can do a standing barbell biceps curl:

Load the appropriate weights on the barbell. Grab the barbell with an underhand grip, placing your hands just outside your hips while standing.

Your chest should be up, elbows tucked at your sides, your core tight and back straight. Now curl your arms till your biceps are squeezed.

Pause briefly, and straighten your arms to complete your first rep.

2) Underhand Grip Barbell Bent-Over Row

The underhand grip barbell bent-over row is a challenging workout for your biceps. Here's how you can do it:

Load the appropriate weights on the barbell. Grab it firmly using an underhand grip, placing your hands just outside your hips. Stand upright, maintaining a shoulder-width distance between your feet.

Brace your abdominal muscles and bend at your hips, bringing your torso forward, keeping your arms straight below your chest.

Pull the barbell towards your stomach such that your elbows are raised upwards.

Your back and biceps will be engaged at the top of the row.

Pause briefly; lower your arms, and return to the initial position to complete one repetition.

3) Barbell Preacher Curl

The barbell preacher curl works your biceps brachii, brachialis, and brachioradialis in addition to your forearm. If your goal is to achieve arms like Sylvester Stallone, this exercise will help you get there!

Here's how you can do the barbell preacher curl:

After seating yourself at the table of a preacher curl bench, load the weights of your choice into an EZ bar and grab it using an underhand grip, keeping both your hands hip-width apart.

Make sure that your triceps are firmly rested on the bench.

Curl your arms upwards untill your biceps are contracted.

Pause briefly, then return to the starting position to complete one rep.

4) Prone Incline Barbell Biceps Curl

This is an exercise specifically designed to build biceps. It isolates brachialis and brachioradialis muscles for complete development.

Here's how you can perform the prone incline barbell biceps curl.

Keep the bench at a 30-45 degree incline. Place a bar loaded with weights of your choosing under the head of the bench.

Lie on the bench tummy down, with your head and neck looking down from above. Keeping your head high, position your arms straight below your shoulders to grab the bar.

Using an underhand grip to hold the bar firmly, brace your upper body.

Now curl your arms upwards so that your palms are in front of your shoulders, and you feel the squeeze in your biceps.

Hold the position briefly, then uncurl your arms to complete your first rep.

5) Barbell Drag Curl For Biceps

The barbell drag curl is a good bicep isolation exercise as it engages and contracts your biceps fully at the top of the movement, with little assistance from other muscles. Add this exercise to your regimen to get rock hard biceps like Sylvester Stallone.

Here's how you can do the barbell drag curl:

Stand upright in a shoulder-width stance, sticking your arms straight out in front of you. Grab the barbell with an underhand grip.

Breathing in, brace your core and curl your arms so that your palms are facing your shoulders. In the barbell drag curl, your elbows should move slightly backward at the time of the movement.

Return to the initial position once your arms are fully flexed, to complete one rep.

6) Barbell High Pull

This is a great full-body workout that activates and engages your hamstrings, quadriceps, shoulders, calves, glutes, hip flexors, and lower back. This exercise will help train your entire body for the heavy lifting that is needed to build biceps.

Here's how you can do a barbell high pull:

After loading your barbell with the desired weight, use an overhand grip to grab it, placing your hands hip-width apart.

Stand upright in a shoulder-wide stance; this is your starting position.

Bend at your hips; your arms should be straight and placed just outside your knees.

Pull the barbell rapidly towards your neck, and try to reach as high as possible. You will feel the squeeze in your biceps, upper trap, and shoulders.

Hold the position briefly, and reverse the same movement to complete your first repetition.

7) Barbell Reverse Bicep Curl

This barbell exercise is an excellent way to improve your ability to lift heavy weights, both in workouts and daily life. It targets your biceps brachii and brachialis. Increasing your ability to lift heavy will help you achieve bigger biceps.

Here's how you can do a barbell reverse bicep curl:

Place your desired weights on the EZ bar.

Using an overhand grip, grab it firmly; your palms should be facing your thighs.

Stand upright, maintaining a straight spine and keeping your chest up.

Curl your arms upwards until you feel the squeeze in your biceps.

Hold the position briefly, then lower the bar down till your arms are straight. This will complete your first rep.

These 7 barbell exercises will definitely help you beef up your biceps and get arms like Sylvester Stallone.

