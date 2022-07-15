7 Best Calf Exercises for Women to Build Muscle Mass

If you're looking to build muscle mass, your calf is an essential part of the overall development of your lower body.

While it may seem that, as this area isn't as obvious as the thighs, it takes a back seat in most fitness programmess, but that doesn't have to be the case.

Calves can be developed and strengthened as a part of any balanced exercise program. So, whether they are the biggest muscular group or the smallest in your lower body, you should work in all areas of your calves to get the most out of them.

How to Build Calf Muscles?

Here's a look at seven best exercises to build calf muscles:

1) Standing Calf Raises

This exercise can be performed either on a calf machine or a block of wood. The number of reps you do will depend on your calf mass and workout routine. Test different ranges to see what works best for the density of your calves.

Here's how you do it:

To stretch your calves, get under the machine pads or bar.

Lift your heels two to four inches below the block, and slowly raise yourself on the balls of your feet as high as you can go.

Contract your calf muscles when you reach the peak, and hold for a moment.

Slowly lower yourself down under control to repeat.

2) Seated Calf Raises

The seated calf raise is an exercise that can help you build calves like those of a professional bodybuilder. It targets the lower muscles of the calf (the soleus), which are often neglected in other exercises.

To do this exercise:

Sit on a bench, and place the pads of a calf machine on your thighs.

With your heels raised two to four nches above the floor, lower your heels till they're just above the floor.

Squeeze your calves when they reach their lowest point.

Repeat this movement 10-20 times, depending on your fitness level.

3) Leg Press Calf Raises

This is an old exercise that has been used for years and is also known as the donkey raise. If you use added weights, you can avoid doing calf presses with someone sitting on your back.

To do this move:

Sit on the leg press machine, and position your toes and balls of your feet on the sled.

Don't move your hips or knees as you push downward with only your ankles.

That targets your calf muscles while leaving the other leg muscles relaxed.

4) Box Jumps

One of the best ways to train your lower leg muscles for explosive power and resilience is the box jump. This exercise makes use of a sturdy plyometric platform or step you can step on and off of at will.

To do box jumps:

Try standing on your toes and jumping onto a box or platform.

Jump back down to the floor, and repeat for eight to ten reps. You can also try doing this exercise without weights.

That way, you'll need to use your hands to catch yourself if you lose your balance and fall off the box.

5) Jump Squat

The jump squat is an explosive exercise that works both the lower and upper leg muscles. It's a great addition to any routine, as it helps make you stronger and more powerful. The jump squat builds muscle quickly—the bigger your muscles are, the higher your metabolism and faster you burn calories.

To do a squat jump:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and facing slightly outward. Bend your knees till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Push yourself up into a jump, landing on your toes.

Repeat this movement as quickly as possible.

6) Jump Rope

You can strengthen your calves by jumping rope every day. As you repeatedly jump from the balls of your feet, you'll build strength and power in those muscles.

Here's how you do it:

Jump rope by holding a jump rope handle in each hand and swinging the jump rope up and over your head.

While the rope swings down in front of you, jump over it with both feet, landing softly on the balls of your feet.

Repeat this motion by swinging the rope behind you and back over your head again.

7) Barbell Split Squats

Split squats are a great exercise for those who want to work out their legs without spending a lot of time. This exercise targets the calves and other leg muscles as well.

To do barbell split squats:

Place a barbell loaded with the amount of weight you want to use in a squat rack.

Put the barbell across your shoulders, resting it on your trap muscles.

Brace your core, and lift the bar off of the rack. Step back from the rack, and take one step forward with your left leg while leaving your right foot where it is. Lower your right knee toward the floor as if you were going to sit back into a chair.

Bottom Line

Exercising your lower leg muscles is an excellent way to help you bulk up and become healthy. Incorporate any of the aforementioned exercises into your weekly workout schedule two to four times a week, with at least one day of rest in between workouts, to see the results and avoid injury.

