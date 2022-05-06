7 best CrossFit Exercises for Beginners

CrossFit exercises are effective workouts that help improve your speed, which in turn, aids in building your overall power.

While cardio exercises help increase your heart rate, and strength training workouts build muscle mass, CrossFit exercises combine both and give a full-body approach. They also offer a more focused muscle-stimulant result and mostly involve anaerobic and lifting exercises.

CrossFit can also be termed a high-intensity power fitness routine and may include exercises such as:

Olympic weightlifting

Plyometric jumping

Exercises with kettlebells, dumbbells, medicine balls, rings, speed ropes, rowers and bikes, etc.

Explosive bodyweight exercises

CrossFit exercises can be easily modified according to your fitness goals and level. As the workouts can be modified, they are appropriate for everyone, both beginners and advanced exercisers. However, it;s always best to start slow and work your way up to perform advanced exercises.

If you're a beginner, though, you may start your CrossFit workout routine with these exercises:

CrossFit exercises for beginners

1) Air squat

Instructions:

Stand straight on the floor with your spine neutral, core tightened and back absolutely straight.

Bend your knees and hips to lower your body, and make sure to keep your knees in line with your toes.

Slowly drop your hips just below your knees.

Push your back up through your heels, and take an initial position.

2) Burpees

Instructions:

Stand straight and upright.

Lower yourself, and take a squat position.

Put your hands on the ground, and slowly kick both your legs back to take a pushup position.

Perform a pushup, and bring your legs back again into a squat position.

As you take the squat position, jump into the air, and land back in the same position.

3) Pushups

Instructions:

Start by taking a plank position.

Place both your hands under your shoulders.

Slowly lower your body towards the floor.

As you reach the bottom, push up your body, and again take the starting position.

4) Box jump

Instructions:

Use an elevated platform or a stable box.

Stand straight and upright. Your toes should point outwards, and your heels should be shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body into a squat position, and draw your knees over your feet.

As you reach the bottom, use your arms, and push yourself upwards.

Land gently with both feet on the box in a standing or a squat position.

Step down, or jump, and get on the floor.

5) Kettlebell swing

Instructions:

Stand straight with your chest up, your feet at a hip-width distance and your back straight over the kettlebell.

Track your knees over your feet, and squat down.

Grab the kettlebell with your palms facing your body and get into a standing position.

Shift your body weight into your heels, and bend your knees as you push your hips towards the wall behind you.

As you push your body, swing the kettlebell between your legs in a forward direction, and raise it to your shoulder height straight in front of you.

Make sure to contract your hamstrings and glutes as you swing the kettlebell.

6) Pushups with hand release

Instructions:

Start by taking a pushup position.

As you lower down your body towards the floor, release both your hands in a controlled manner, and engage your core.

Place your hands back on the ground, and again do a push up to get back into your initial position.

7) The Clean

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet at a hip-width distance. Shift your weight to your heels, and keep your chest engaged.

Hold the barbell in your hands in front of your shins, and slowly squat down directly above your feet.

Make sure your arms are locked with your elbows, and your chest is upright.

Raise the barbell vertically, and try to pull it towards your body.

As soon as the barbell crosses your knees, jump and shrug, and bring it as high as you can.

As the barbell reaches a height, squat down, and place the bar in front of your shoulders.

Bottomline

CrossFit exercises can be fun as well as an effective way to take your fitness routine to another level. However, be sure to start slow and perform the workouts that best meet your needs.

Use small or absolutely no weights till you are strong and confident enough that your form is correct. Develop your strength initially, and you’ll get the most out of your CrossFit exercises with little or no chance of injuries.

