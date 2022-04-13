7 Best Dip Bar Exercises for a Great Upper-Body Workout

Dip bars are a form of training equipment that consists of two parallel bars that are linked together. Some dip bars are attached to a solid object, while others stand alone on the ground.

You can't go wrong with dip bar workouts, whether you're at the gym or looking for a good at-home workout. During bodyweight strength training, these flexible pieces of gym equipment are great for addressing various muscle areas.

Dip bar workout routines for strong upper body

Make sure your dip bars are solid and capable of withstanding the pressure you'll apply during these exercises. Also, be sure you're using the proper technique to reduce your risk of damage.

Once these have been checked off, the dip bar exercises can be used by anyone, from beginners to those who have a lot of resistance training experience.

1) Dip bar dips

Dip bars are named after the activity they are most commonly used for: the dip. Dip bar dips are a great way to increase muscle in regions like your triceps and lower chest muscles, among other things.

Here are the steps to do a dip bar:

Grasp the dip bars with both hands.

Begin with your arms extended but not locked in place.

Bend your elbows until they are at a 90-degree angle and slowly descend your body.

Raise yourself to your starting posture once more.

2) Negative dips

When you lower yourself down in a controlled motion to build upper body power to support your dip bar movements, it is referred to as "slow lowers." Here are the steps to do negative dips:

Stand between the dip bars and grab either side with both hands.

Push down and pull your body up.

For added stability, slowly raise your feet while bending your knees and crossing your ankles.

Lower your body by bending your elbows while keeping your torso erect and in control.

Place your feet down and return to your starting posture once you've reached the bottom of your range of motion.

That counts as one rep.

3) Dip bar push-up

Dip bar push-ups are great for upper body strength (Image via pexels/Cottonbro)

This is a wonderful variation for beginners who want to gain the pushing strength needed to accomplish floor push-ups while also strengthening their chest, shoulders, and triceps. Here are the steps to do it:

Grip bars/surfaces with both hands, make sure your arms are straight, and jump up, so your arms are suspending you.

Dip your shoulders down till they're just below your elbows. Don't stoop too low, as this could result in damage.

Straighten out your arms and lift your body back up.

Pause for a moment once your elbows are locked out before initiating the next rip.

4) Dip bar inverted row

This is an excellent workout for beginners who are unable to do pull-ups. It improves pulling strength while also strengthening the back and biceps muscles. Here are the steps to do it:

Sit on the floor between the bars, palms facing in, gripping onto each.

To begin, either extend or maintain your legs bent with your feet flat on the floor (the more horizontal your body is, the more difficult this action will be).

Then lift your hips off the floor and fully extend your arms.

Bring your chest up to the bars while keeping your elbows close to your sides.

5) Inclined dip bar push-ups

The pectoralis major and minor, the chest's main muscles, are targeted by this easy movement. In addition to the chest, the incline push-up works the shoulders (deltoids), arms (triceps), and a slew of other muscles in the abdomen, back, and hips. Here are the steps to do it:

Place your hands somewhat wider than shoulder width while holding the bars.

Your elbows are not locked, but your arms are straight.

Align your feet, arms, and body so that they are perfectly straight.

While breathing, bend your elbows and slowly lower your chest

Throughout the action, keep your body straight and stiff.

Extend your elbows but do not lock them as you push your body away from the dip bar.

As you lift yourself up, exhale.

Continue to do moderate and steady repetitions.

6) Dip bar bicep curl

The dip bar bicep curl resembles the inverted row in appearance. However, there are a few modifications that focus on your bicep muscles rather than your back muscles.

Here are the steps to do the dip bar bicep curl:

Under the dip bars, you begin by sitting or lying down with your back to the ground.

Put your hand on the dip bar in a neutral or underhanded posture, depending on the sort of dip bar you're using.

Your arms should be stretched, your knees should be at roughly a 90-degree angle, and the rest of your body should be in a straight line.

Bend your elbows and raise your body till it touches the bar.

7) Dip bar pull up

With the help of your dip bar, you can move your body weight up and down in a way that targets upper body muscles.

Here are the steps to do the dip bar pull up:

Lay down beneath one of the bars, which should be perpendicular to your body and directly over your chest.

With palms towards you, grab the bar.

Keep your legs extended or bend your knees for added support, and pull your chest to tap the bar, then lower with control, just like inverted rows.

