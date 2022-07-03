7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get a Shredded Body like Don Saladino

Don Saladino is a celebrity fitness trainer who specialises in incredible body transformations. He has coached actors, musicians and athletes for over 20 years and has developed a great reputation for working and training with some of the most famous names in Hollywood.

That includes Ryan Reynolds, Anna Hathway, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman. Saladino has also been named as a fitness expert in some top magazines such as Men’s Health, Muscle & Fitness and Men’s Fitness.

Dumbbell exercises to get a shredded body like Don Saladino

Saladino’s workout routine has allowed him to achieve strength and an athletic physique while including bodybuilding exercises for a muscular and shredded look. If you want to achieve the same, here are seven of the best exercises you can incorporate into your workout session to get a physique like Saladino's:

1) Romanian Deadlift

This exercise helps strengthen the muscles throughout the posterior chain, i.e. the entire muscle that runs down your neck to your heels.

To do it:

Stand straight holding a medium-weighted dumbbell in both hands. Keep your feet at a hip-width distance, your core engaged and knees bent.

Start to bend at your hips, and slowly push your butts back while lowering your torso.

Keep hinging till you experience a stretch in your hamstring muscles.

Pause; squeeze your glutes, and stand up.

Complete the desired number of repetitions.

Watch this video for reference:

2) Incline Bench Press

To do it:

Elevate one end of a flat bench to 30-degree angle or less.

Lie on your back on the bench, and rest your head on the elevated side.

Hold a dumbbell in both hands at your arms’ length just above your chest.

Bend your elbows, and pull your shoulders on the bench while lowering both the dumbbells so that they come close to your chest.

At the bottom position, make sure your elbows are at a 45-degree angle to your torso.

Pause in this position, and bring the weight back up, lifting your chest as you begin the second rep.

Watch this video for reference:

3) Single-arm Half Bench Press

To do it:

Lie straight on a bench holding a dumbbell in your left hand.

Slide towards your left side so that the left side of your torso is slightly off the bench.

Extend your right arm straight to your side or above, and bend at your left elbow while lowering the weight till it's within an inch of your chest muscles.

Push back up, and continue with the next rep.

Complete the desired number of repetitions on each side.

Watch this video for reference:

4) Bent-over Triceps Kickback

To do it:

Stand upright holding dumbbells on your sides.

Hinge forward so that your torso is parallel to the ground.

Lift your elbows till your upper arms get parallel to the ground.

Moving only at your elbows, draw the weights back. Pause for a few seconds, and return to the start.

Complete the desired number of repetitions.

Watch this video for reference:

5) Rack-down Carry

To do it:

Stand tall with a dumbbell in your left hand and another at your right shoulder.

Engage your core, and walk forward for at least 20 seconds.

Rest for ten seconds, and start the next rep.

Complete 3 sets on each side.

Watch this video for reference:

6) Renegade Row

To do it:

Take a full plank position with a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your arms extended and balance your body on your toes.

Engage your core muscles, and contract your belly towards your spine as you start the move.

Pull the left weight up towards your left hip while keeping it close to your side.

Return it to the start, and repeat the exercise with your right side.

Watch this video for reference:

7) One-arm Swing

To do it:

Take a squat position, and hold a dumbbell in your right hand.

Swing the weight through your legs by driving your body forward.

Bring the weight towards your head, and simultaneously straighten your legs.

Complete the desired number of repetitions, and switch sides.

Watch this video for reference:

Takeaway

Now that you know some of the best dumbbell exercises, it’s about time you incorporate them in your workout sessions, and train hard to attain a body like Don Saladino's. However, if you're a beginner, always start with a light weight, and go slow.

