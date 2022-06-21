7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get Strong Biceps Like Dana Brooke

As a professional wrestler, Dana Brooke is one of the most popular wrestlers on WWE Raw, an American professional wrestling television programme. Her popularity has earned her fans who love to know everything about her life, fitness and modelling career.

If you want to get strong biceps like Dana Brooke, try dumbbell exercises that will improve your biceps. Dumbbell exercises are one of the most effective workout routines you can do to build strong lower arm muscles.

How to Get Strong Biceps Like Dana Brooke

Here are seven exercises to help you get strong biceps like Dan Brooke:

1) Dumbbell Supinated Bicep Curl

Your biceps will be always tense with a supinated grip (also known as an underhand grip). Due to wrist rotation, this grip type also works additional forearm muscles that helps you get strong biceps like Dana Brooke.

To do this move:

Begin by standing up straight and gripping a pair of dumbbells with a neutral grip.

Curl the dumbbells up to your shoulders, twisting your forearms so that your palms face your shoulders.

Return to the starting location carefully after pausing at the top.

2) Zottman Bicep Curls

It's a cross between a supinated and a reverse curl. This is an excellent forearm and biceps workout. It targets all the muscles involved in elbow flexion and trains your biceps over a full range of motion to help you build strong biceps like Dana Brooke's.

To do it:

While standing up straight with your upper back engaged, hold a pair of dumbbells by your side.

Curl the dumbbells up to your shoulders, twisting your forearms so that your palms face your shoulders.

Pause for a second before turning your palms away from you and forward.

Slowly lower yourself while maintaining neutral wrists.

3) Concentration Bicep Curls

The entire focus is on one arm, and while you're sitting, your biceps are more engaged as a result of the enhanced stability. You'll also strengthen the imbalances between the two sides.

To do concentration bicep curls:

Sit with your legs stretched apart on a bench.

Take a solid grip on one dumbbell while leaning over with your chest up.

With your arm straight, press your triceps onto your inner thigh.

Bring the dumbbell to your front shoulder, and curl it.

Slowly straighten your arm after a little pause.

4) Dumbbell Pinwheel Bicep Curls

The pinwheel biceps curl is a variation of the hammer curl. Curl across your body to work your biceps from a new perspective. Going across your body enhances your range of motion for increased muscle-building potential.

To do this exercise:

Hold a pair of dumbbells at your sides with a neutral grip, and stand tall.

Squeeze your biceps by curling your right hand towards your left shoulder.

Curl the left hand towards the right shoulder as you return to the starting position.

Repeat the same process on the other side.

5) Dumbbell Incline Bicep Curls

It's arguably the most difficult dumbbell biceps exercise. Sitting on an incline gives your biceps a great stretch and increases your range of motion. They'll have your biceps feeling it to make them look more like Dana Brooke's.

To do this bicep curls:

Sit on an incline bench with your arms by your sides, gripping a pair of dumbbells.

Curl up in your favourite style till your biceps squeeze hard.

Feel the stretch in your biceps as you pause for a second, and slowly return to the starting position.

6) Dumbbell Hammer Curls

As your shoulders are neither externally nor internally rotated, the neutral grip of the hammer curl variation is easier on your elbows and shoulders. Hammer curls target the long head of the bicep as well as the brachioradialis, a key forearm muscle.

To do hammer curls:

While standing up straight, hold the dumbbells at your side, with your wrists in neutral.

Maintain a neutral wrist curl till the dumbbell's end is near your anterior shoulder.

Slowly return to the starting position after a brief pause.

7) Offset Bicep Curl

As you're keeping the wrists from rotating, this grip increases the intensity on the biceps in a supinated posture. It's an excellent strategy to make a light dumbbell feel heavy while also improving your grip.

To do a offset bicep curl:

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand, and hold your arms outstretched.

With your palms facing forward, press your thumbs against the ends of the dumbbells (offset supinated grip).

Curl the dumbbells up to your shoulders till your biceps are squeezed, and return to the starting position slowly.

Takeaway

The right dumbbell biceps exercise trains all three muscles independently, helping you build muscles like Dana Brooke without sacrificing growth from overtraining. It should go without saying that when choosing your weight, use one you can handle for the specified reps and sets.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these workouts? Yes! No, never did. 0 votes so far