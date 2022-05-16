How to Perform the TRX Biceps Curl: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The TRX biceps curl, also known as the arm curl, can be beneficial for both beginners and advanced exercisers.

The TRX Biceps Curl is a great way to work your biceps using only a Suspension Trainer. It's an effective movement that doesn't require any fancy equipment or weights.

While its effectiveness hasn't yet been scientifically confirmed, suspension training can be done either in the comfort of your own home or while travelling. TRX training is perfect for busy families and office workers who want a simple and effective way to exercise at home or on the go.

How to perform TRX Biceps Curl with the correct form?

TRX training is fabulous, as it uses portable cables that allow you to work out anywhere. You only need a place where they can be securely attached before you can work out.

To perform the TRX Biceps Curl:

Attach the cables to an anchor point above your head, adjusting the straps so they hang down about mid-length.

Reach for the handlesl stand with your body facing away from the anchor point, and you are ready to go.

Walking your feet toward the anchor point while maintaining your core tight will result in your body leaning back somewhat with tension on the wires.

Begin this exercise with your elbows bent higher than your shoulders and palms facing you.

With a strong plank position, slowly lower yourself back toward the floor till your arms are straight.

Sowly bend your arms with control till you are in a curl position.

Tips & Techniques for TRX Biceps Curl

Although the TRX biceps curl can be an effective exercise for strengthening the biceps, it can also lead to injury if proper form isn’t maintained or modifications are not incorporated when needed.

To reduce your risk of injury:

1) Be aware of your body position from start to finish during the exercise, and avoid allowing your core to sag.

2) Don’t perform the exercise if it feels too challenging, or if you feel fatigued. Instead, stop, and take a break before trying again later.

3) Avoid jerky movements during the exercise, as they can cause injury to your back muscles.

*Note: If you're new to exercising and want to try a TRX workout, it's best to start with a steady workout before adding the instability of the suspension straps. A trained personal trainer or TRX trainer may also be beneficial.

Benefits of TRX Biceps Curl

The TRX biceps curl is a great way to build arm and core strength. You use your shoulders, forearms and core to assist in this movement, which effectively targets the biceps. At the same time, you are building muscle strength, stability and cardiovascular health.

One of the many benefits of this method of training is building a strong core. A stronger core improves posture, helps relieve back pain and reduces the risk of injury. That is important for functional fitness, as you not only feel stronger but also feel better, in general.

Common Mistakes to Avoid While Doing TRX Biceps Curl

The TRX biceps curl is performed while you are suspended in midair and requires great concentration to maintain proper form.

Here are some common mistakes people make during this exercise:

1) Before you begin the TRX biceps curl, check your body position. Are you standing with your core tight and back straight? Make sure you are in a good angle for your fitness level before proceeding.

2) Don't drop your elbows to your sides during the TRX biceps curl. Keep your elbows up and parallel to the floor at a 90-degree angle, and bring the palms of your hands to your forehead. Otherwise, you'll turn the exercise into a back row instead of working the biceps.

3) Loose Suspension Straps: Effective TRX exercise requires the suspension straps to remain tight throughout each movement. Adjust your cables so that there is no slack in your straps during the TRX biceps curl.

Level up your workout

Want to push yourself? Try TRX biceps curls.

This exercise method, which uses your body weight for resistance, is suitable for all fitness levels. You can make the move more challenging by lengthening the suspension straps and walking your feet closer to the anchor point, bringing your body into a lower position and forcing more core engagement.

Bottom Line

This TRX bicep curl is one of the most common TRX exercises, but it can be easily modified to add even more variation and challenge. There are numerous benefits associated with the TRX bicep curl, and it's easy to see why many people incorporate this exercise into their regular workout routine.

Properly performed TRX biceps curls are extremely effective at building massive triceps, and they can also help you develop a strong, muscular upper body if you challenge yourself with heavier weights.

However, it's important that you execute TRX biceps curls correctly to get the optimum benefits and prevent injuries.

