7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get a Strong Core Like Tony Horton

Tony Horton is credited for making P90X a household name. Since he first started the programme in 2002, it has sold 11 million DVDs, and has been translated to 20 different languages around the world. It has also had six seasons of a spinoff called P90X2.

The celebrity trainer claims his success doesn't rest on one magic formula but on a solid routine that includes dumbbells for core strength.

If you're looking to build a strong core like fitness champion Tony Horton, your workout programme needs to incorporate dumbbell exercises. So which are the best dumbbell exercises for building a rock-solid core like Tony Horton?

How to Get a Strong Core Like Tony Horton?

These seven exercises will help you get a strong core like Tony Horton:

1) V-Sit Ups

This workout is a fabulous way to simultaneously work your upper and lower abdominals. Your lower abs are worked during the leg rise. The overhead dumbbell lift also puts your upper core to the test, making it strong like Tony Horton.

To do v-sit ups:

With your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground, lie down on a mat or bench. Hold a dumbbell to your chest before bringing it to your hands.

Roll up slowly till the dumbbell meets your knees while you maintain your core stability. To achieve the best abdominal outcomes, emphasise optimal body positioning.

Continue by controlling your lower back down.

2) Leg Raises with Dumbbells

These are excellent for strengthening your hip flexors and lower abs. Additionally, keeping your spine straight will help your lower back.

To do the leg raises with dumbbell:

Put a dumbbell between your feet while you sit down on the floor.

Point your feet straight upward while lying on your back and raising your feet with the dumbbell.

Bring your legs back up to their starting position after lowering them till they nearly touch the floor.

3) Kneeling WoodChoppers

Obliques can effectively work with woodchoppers. Additionally, the extra velocity of this action is a fabulous way to work your core muscles, helping you build a strong core like Tony Horton.

To do kneeling woodchops:

Kneel on the floor with your knees hip-width apart and your arms extended, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Turn your torso to the left while keeping your arms extended and putting your weight on the outside of your left thigh.

Lift weight using your core while maintaining your arms extended diagonally across your body and above your right shoulder. Start in reverse.

4) Russian Twists

A Russian Twist is a core workout that tones your obliques and other abdominal muscles for a slimmer waist and a stronger core like Tony Horton's. The secret to this move is the twisting motion.

You may strengthen the muscles around your waist and pull in your lower abs for a firm, flat stomach by using your muscles to rotate from side to side.

To do Russian Twist with dumbbbell:

Begin seated, holding a dumbbell in front of your chest with both hands, knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lean back slightly, and elevate your feet a few inches off the ground while maintaining a long spine and tight abdominals.

Keep your feet firmly planted on the ground if that proves to be too challenging.

Bring the weight close to the left hip while slowly rotating the torso to the left.

After coming back to the centre, slowly rotate to the right, bringing your weight up next to your right hip to complete one rotation.

5) Side Planks Hip Lift

The side plank hip lift helps stabilise the scapula (shoulder blade) while also activating the gluteus medius to control the hip movement. Shoulder and hip stability are often the weak links in the kinetic chain.

To do this move:

Hold a dumbbell in position on top of your right hip while lying on your left side, with your shoulders piled over your elbow and legs stacked on top of each other.

Raise your hips to create a straight line from your head to your heels with your body. This is where the exercise begins.

Tap your left hip lightly on the floor as you progressively descend it while maintaining a tight core and engaged glutes.

Reverse the motion, coming to a side plank.

6) Overhead to Squat

This is a tremendously difficult exercise that puts your balance to the test and engages your entire core, making it stronger like Tony Horton's. It's perfect for changing up your ab workout, as each movement requires all of your attention and energy.

To do the overhead squat :

With your knees raised and hands above head, lie on the floor.

Bring the dumbbell over your head while holding it in both hands. Use the momentum to raise yourself into a squat position.

Roll slowly back down, and do it again.

7) Knee To Chest

With the added hip raise, this workout really works your lower abs as well as your upper abs. An excellent way to increase strength and definition around your core and make it strong as Tony Horton's.

To do this exercise:

Laying on the floor, raise your knees while holding the dumbbell in between your ankles.

As you perform this exercise, you might wish to use your hands to support your lower back.

Slightly lift your hips off the ground while squeezing your knees against your chest.

Return to the floor while bringing your legs back down bent and off the floor.

Bottom Line

To build a better body, you must follow a smart, well-balanced diet and take on a challenging workout regimen. Tony Horton believes variety is the spice of life.

His seven go-to exercises (the ones he performs four to five days a week) work every major muscle group and recruit numerous muscle fibres in each muscle. That not only speeds up your metabolism but also provides greater results over time. Good luck building your core!

