7 Best Exercises to Get Rid of Man Boobs

Man boobs or gynecomastia is a condition in which men develop breasts. The most common cause of man boobs is an imbalance between testosterone and estrogen, but an imbalance in other hormones can also cause it.

Man boobs tend to affect younger men (aged 17-35 years) who have excess body fat around their chest area. While it's not life-threatening, there are several ways you can reduce your man boobs naturally without having to go under the knife.

Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Man Boobs

Here are seven exercises that can help reduce your man boobs:

1) Incline Dumbbell Press

How to do the exercise:

Lie on an incline bench, and hold dumbbells with your palms facing inward.

Press the weights up, extending your arms till they're straight above your chest.

Lower them to their starting position, and repeat without rest between sets.

Increase weight: Use heavier dumbbells, or increase the number of repetitions you’re doing for each set, decreasing the amount of time you rest between sets (30 seconds instead of 60 seconds.)

Decrease weight: Perform fewer reps per set, or decrease the amount of time you rest between sets (60 seconds instead of 30 seconds).

Which muscles are worked? Pectoralis major and minor.

2) Decline Dumbbell Press

Here's how to perform a decline dumbbell press:

Position yourself on a decline bench, with your feet firmly planted on the floor and back against the bench.

Place a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward.

Push through your heels as you exhale, lifting both dumbbells straight up till they're at chest level.

Lower them back down to their starting position as you inhale to complete one rep.

Do three sets of eight to ten reps two times per week (and not more than that).

Remember to warm up before doing this exercise by stretching and holding each stretch for 30 seconds.

3) Push-up

The push-up is a great chest exercise and can be modified for people with injuries. If you have bad wrists, use a towel or other piece of equipment to help keep your hands in place.

If you have shoulder problems, try doing push-ups on your knees instead of your toes.

If you have back pain, try doing them against the wall so that most of your body weight is supported by the wall instead of crushing your lower back muscles.

4) Dips

Dips are a great exercise to get rid of man boobs. That's because they help build chest muscles and get rid of the fat around your chest area, the same way push-ups do. Dips also strengthen your shoulders, triceps and back muscles.

You can perform dips using a bench or on parallel bars placed in front of you, if you don't have access to a gym or equipment. To perform dips with a barbell:

Stand under the barbell, with feet shoulder-width apart or wider, if needed

Lower yourself till your elbows are bent at least 90 degrees.

Return to the starting position by straightening your arms as quickly as possible. Keep them straight throughout the movement; avoid bending them at any time during this exercise

Do ten repetitions for three sets each.

5) Barbell Floor Press

The barbell floor press is a great exercise to do if you want to build your chest muscles. It's also known as a flat bench press, and it;s similar to a dumbbell bench press, as it also targets your pectorals.

The barbell floor press requires you to lie on your back with a barbell resting over your chest and shoulders, which are supported by the ground. Your feet should be firmly planted on the ground for stability and support.

To perform this exercise correctly, begin by taking hold of the barbell with an overhand grip, and slowly lower it down till your upper arms are parallel with the ground (or slightly lower).

Push upwards till you feel tension on the chest muscles again before repeating this movement multiple times throughout one set of repetitions.

6) Cable Crossovers

The cable crossover is a great way to work the chest muscles. Cables are versatile, and you can use them for various exercises. One of the best ways to use cables is doing the cable crossover.

It involves using two adjustable pulleys attached to a high anchor point and pulling down on each side at the same time. This exercise works your pectoralis major (or "pecs") and anterior deltoids (your front shoulders).

You'll also be working your triceps as well—which makes this one of our favourite exercises.

7) Dumbbell Pullovers

Barbell pullovers are a great way to flex your lower chest muscles and latissimus dorsi. Use a dumbbell to perform this exercise.

The angle created by this exercise will allow you to extend your arms as far as possible, creating a deep range of motion. Dumbbell pullovers are a great exercise for getting rid of man boobs, as they allow you to feel your chest muscles throughout the reps.

You can build solid muscle, and get rid of your stubborn fat with this exercise.

Takeaway

We hope that this article has given you some insight into the best exercises for getting rid of man boobs.

While you can't spot-reduce fat, you can focus on building muscle in your problem areas. That allows the body to burn more calories, thereby using up the fat deposits, which in turn helps you burn fat.

